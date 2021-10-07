Webinar outlines help for developing ‘environmentally challenging’ properties
EAST WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is hosting a free webinar on the ins and outs of developing “environmentally challenging” parcels, including former orchard land, industrial sites, gas stations and others that might contain environmental hazards.
The webinar, set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 20, will include information about available grant resources and advice from experts about navigating issues for redeveloping what are considered by the Department of Ecology and Environmental Protection Agency as brownfield sites. Those resources include $600,000 in grant funding for local projects, received by the port authority and cities of Wenatchee and Rock Island.
The speakers include Holly Stafford, an attorney with expertise in environmental law, and Rob Camandona, a commercial lender who will talk about how to secure financing for cleanup and development.
For registration information and information on the port's grant application process, go to valleybrownfields.org.
Police share fraud, safety tips for retailers
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police officers will talk about retail crime prevention, including how to recognize counterfeit bills, prevent shoplifting and other downtown safety issues, at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in a meeting hosted by the Wenatchee Downtown Association. The meeting is on the main floor of The Morris Building, 23 S. Wenatchee Ave., No. 118.
For information, send an email to katie@wendowntown.org.
Virtual career expo looking for exhibitors
WENATCHEE — Business owners interested in participating in the 2021 Virtual Career Expo & Conference have until Oct. 19 to sign up. It is hosted by the North Central Educational Service District, Apple STEM Network, WorkSource and Career Connect Washington.
The event, which will be attended by 3,000 high school and college students from Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties, is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 2. Exhibitors, including businesses, educational institutions and training programs, will have an opportunity to set up a “virtual booth” to connect directly with students to talk about career and education opportunities. The event also will include video presentations from local experts talking about financial aid, apprenticeships, resume building and interviewing.
This is the eighth year for the expo, which was offered in person before the pandemic. Last year, Horning Brothers Farms co-owner Greg Horning participated as a virtual exhibitor.
“As a local employer, the NCW Career Expo was a great opportunity for me to connect with students in our region,” Horning said. “Students asked me detailed questions that made me think about our farm in new ways.”
Interested exhibitors can go to ncesd.org/2021-career-expo for details. Students, parents, and teachers can also visit the website to sign up to attend the free event. The registration deadline for students is Oct. 29.