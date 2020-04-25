Wenatchee
Allstate agencies give $120,000 grant to Northwest food banks
Allstate agency owners in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee are among those thanking volunteers and workers of Second Harvest food bank, with a $20,000 donation on behalf of The Allstate Foundation.
Additionally, Joe Clark (East Wenatchee) and Heidi Huddle (Wenatchee) hosted virtual food drives and fundraising efforts on their social media platforms this past week to raise awareness of the food bank’s mission to eliminate hunger.
The events, organized as part of National Volunteer Week, included more than 120 agencies statewide who were virtually volunteering to secure $120,000 in Allstate Foundation Helping Hands grants to benefit local food banks, $20,000 which will go directly to Second Harvest food bank in Spokane and the Tri-Cities.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff