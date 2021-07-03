Mill Bay Casino adds RV park to campus
MANSON — An RV park has been added to the 12 Tribes Mill Bay Casino campus at 455 Wapato Lake Road in Manson.
“Lake Chelan is a beautiful area, and given our pristine location we decided to expand and provide an oasis for our guests,” said Kary Nichols, Colville Tribal Federal Corporation CEO, in a press release.
The 12 Tribes Mill Bay Casino RV Park, located on property adjacent to the casino, has 21 pull-through spaces, complete with power, water and internet.
The park is located next to the casino’s parking lot.
For information go to colvillecasinos.com/mill-bay-casino/rv-park.
Peoples Bank increases employee base pay
BELLINGHAM — Bellingham-based Peoples Bank, which has a branch in Wenatchee, announced Thursday it is raising its base minimum hourly wage for all hourly employees to $17, with market adjustments in Snohomish and King counties.
The base minimum wage in Snohomish County will be adjusted to $18.70; in King County, the base minimum wage will be adjusted to $19.55.
The bank also committed to maintaining its minimum wage at approximately $3 per hour above the state minimum wage, along with cost-of-living adjustments, according to a press release.
In addition, hourly employees who are business proficient in Spanish, Russian, Punjabi or Mandarin/Chinese will receive an extra $1 per hour pay.
The adjustments will impact approximately 130 hourly employees who will receive roughly $350,000 in annual raises, according to the press release.
“Peoples Bank believes offering customers a full relationship banking experience with the highest level of service starts with taking care of our people,” said LaVonne Olsen, Senior Vice President, Human Resources Director at Peoples Bank. “Our compensation philosophy is focused on offering employees a living wage and supporting them in their careers, at home, and in their communities."
The bank’s Wenatchee branch is at 901 N. Mission St.
Confluence Health, Moses Lake community fund $7 million radiation treatment center
MOSES LAKE — Columbia Basin cancer patients needing radiation will have the chance to receive treatment locally for the first time ever as the Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation and the Confluence Health Foundation partner to raise $7 million to build a radiation treatment center in Moses Lake.
Radiation patients often require treatment five days a week for several consecutive weeks. Those patients of Grant and Adams counties now must travel for hours daily to Confluence Health in Wenatchee or even farther — to Seattle, Spokane or the Tri-Cities.
In the past two years, The Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation and the Confluence Health Foundation have raised $3 million toward a $3.5 million capital campaign. Confluence Health is providing the other $3.5 million. The money will be used to build a state-of-the-art radiation treatment facility in Moses Lake that includes a linear accelerator that can administer the latest treatment protocols.