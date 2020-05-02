Chelan
North Cascades Bank donates $50,000 to local food banks
North Cascades Bank is giving $50,000 to food banks in North Central Washington.
While food banks are always in need of donations, local food needs have increased exponentially due to the impact of COVID-19.
“This week, food banks in all of our marketplaces are going to receive a cash donation from us to supplement the diminishing food donations they are currently receiving,” said Charlie Guildner, president and CEO of the bank. “An added benefit to our communities is that these funds will be spent locally on groceries and supplies, further reinvesting these dollars back into our local economy.”
North Cascades Bank is a division of Glacier Bank of Kalispell, Montana. It has branches in Chelan and Wenatchee.
Chelan
Historic Downtown Chelan Association offers members $5,000 microloans
The Historic Downtown Chelan Association members have until Thursday to apply for up to $5,000 in a low-interest, three-year loan.
“This microloan program is a way for the HDCA to put needed resources into the hands of our local downtown businesses quickly and with a minimum of red tape,” said HDCA Executive Director Erin McCardle.
The loans must be repaid over a three-year period at a rate of 2% interest. Payments can be deferred for the first 6 months and no interest for the first year. The loans are first come, first serve for qualified applicants. Program funding will cap at $100,000.
The application period opened Friday and will close Thursday. Priority will be given to eligible applicants physically located within the Historic Downtown Chelan boundary.
The loans are being serviced by North Cascades Bank.
For details, go to historicchelan.org/microloan/.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff