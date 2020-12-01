Kadie Glen owners receive $1.92 million grant for new memory care facility
EAST WENATCHEE — The company that owns the Kadie Glen Assisted Living facility at 451 N. Baker Ave. has received a $1.92 million state grant to help build a 54-bed standalone facility for specialized dementia care.
The project is one of 22 statewide to receive $33.8 million aimed at helping expand access to behavioral health facilities, dementia care and other specialized mental health needs, according to an Oct. 15 press release from the state Department of Commerce.
North Baker Property LLC purchased Kadie Glen Assisted Living for $2.95 million in February 2019 from Ginger White, according to Douglas County records. State records show the company, based in Calabasas, California, is owned by Schneur Schneerson.
The company anticipates completing construction and being open for patients in the next 18 months, said Commerce spokeswoman Penny Thomas. The property owners are providing more than $3 million in private funding to match the grant, she said.
The grant funds may be used for construction, acquisition and equipment costs associated with establishing the facilities. Grantees must maintain the facility for at least 15 years.
The project, as proposed, would be the first large-scale memory care facility in city limits, said East Wenatchee Community Development Director Lori Barnett. Prestige Senior Living on Highline Drive, just south of the city limits and Bonaventure, just north of the city limits, also provide memory care units.
A permit application for the project has not yet been submitted, Barnett said, but the city met with the property owner and its design engineer for a pre-application conference on Jan. 6. The discussion at that time was to divide the 4-acre parcel into two lots and build a new 50-bed memory care facility on the lot that would front Colorado Avenue, she said.
Kadie Glen's existing 36-room, 62-bed assisted living facility would remain on its own parcel.
Microsoft buys land near East Wenatchee for potential development
EAST WENATCHEE — Microsoft has purchased 111 acres of vacant land near Pangborn Memorial Airport and is in talks with the Douglas County PUD about supplying the property with power, which will likely come from an energy source outside of the county.
Microsoft operates several data centers in Grant County valued at more than $1.8 billion, but its plans for this new property have not been announced.
"Microsoft continues to expand our global and local infrastructure in response to growing demand and to support our customers' digital transformation," reads a statement provided by Microsoft. "When choosing data center sites, Microsoft considers customer demand for locally delivered services and takes into account over 35 weighted criteria including close proximity to customers, an ample and reliable power source and fiber optic networks, a large pool of skilled labor, and affordable energy rates to determine the long-term viability of each site."
Microsoft purchased the property, which is at the end of Urban Industrial Way near Pangborn Memorial Airport, for $9.7 million on July 15, according to Douglas County Assessor records. The previous owners were Ryan and Tennille Vickery.
That was shortly after the company contacted Douglas County PUD to inquire about power availability, PUD General Manager Gary Ivory said in mid-October.
"We were contacted in March or April and we started actively talking to Microsoft," he said. "They approached the district about a potential development here."
The utility has not entered into a contract with the tech giant so no specifics on its power needs were available, Ivory said. He also referred questions about the scope and nature of the facility to Microsoft.
The utility in November started a feasibility study to determine how it would procure power for Microsoft, he said.
The PUD in January approved a new power rate policy for data centers and cryptocurrency miners meant to curtail usage of its primary power source, Wells Dam.
As part of that policy, the PUD won't provide cheap Wells Dam power to new data centers. Instead, it would acquire power from other energy partners or from the wholesale market, Ivory said.
Couple donates $1 million to Chelan Community Center
CHELAN — A Chelan Valley couple donated $1 million to help cover construction costs for the Community Center at Lake Chelan. The project, led by local nonprofit Seven Acres, officially broke ground Oct. 20.
Brooke and Scott Isaak had planned to donate anonymously, but decided to go public in hopes that it would encourage others to donate, according to a Community Center news release.
"This is our way of saying 'thank you' to the community that's had such a huge impact on our lives," Brooke Isaak said.
The facility will have a 25-meter indoor pool, gym/auditorium, an indoor play area, meeting spaces, a commercial kitchen, offices for local organizations and businesses, outdoor volleyball courts and a work center.
Work on the facility will begin immediately. The outdoor areas and pool are projected to be completed by summer 2022.
East Wenatchee Wendy’s opens Oct. 30
EAST WENATCHEE — The East Wenatchee Wendy's opened Oct. 30 at 12 Grant Road, in the Hobby Lobby parking lot.
The restaurant got started with about 40 employees, a mix of full-time and part-time, who trained at the Wenatchee Wendy’s on North Wenatchee Avenue.
The two restaurants are owned by the same company. WTC Ventures bought the Wenatchee store in December 2018, part of a group of stores sold at the time. The company, based in Nashville, owns 50-plus stores in the Seattle area and 30-plus in the Vancouver, British Columbia, area.
Housing push brings influx of infill development
WENATCHEE — Landlocked by the foothills to the west and the Columbia River to the east, the city of Wenatchee has an acute need for infill housing.
"It's going to be critical over the next 10, 15, 20 years," says Planning Manager Stephen Neuenschwander.
Developing empty parcels or adding onto existing properties is an important part of any city's growth and it's picking up steam in Wenatchee — especially with smaller housing types like townhouses or duplexes.
Working with developers and community groups, the city in 2019 implemented a housing code that allows more diversity in new housing developments. It's now easier for developers to build everything from smaller townhouses to courtyard-style units, Neuenschwander said.
"That kind of paved the way for some of these smaller infill projects like cottages and townhomes," he said. "It's hard to tell what would have happened in 2020 with COVID having an effect on permitting, but hopefully we'll continue to see more projects like these."
Among the other changes to the code was a decrease in the number of parking stalls required for some developments, which builders have previously identified as an impediment. Changes to some easement standards were also made to allow access to unusually shaped property parcels, Neuenschwander said.
"We have a lot of properties that are old orchard properties that are long and deep, but maybe a little narrow," he said. "We're looking for ways to be able to access those rare properties to provide that infill opportunity. We have a lot of those in our community."
Local builders have responded to the changes, most recently with an uptick in the number of single accessory dwelling permits issued. They allow the construction of secondary residences that are often built next to or behind a single-family home. Home owners will commonly rent out the secondary residence, or provide it to a friend or family member.
The city of Wenatchee didn't issue a single accessory dwelling permit in 2018. The next year it issued three and so far in 2020 there have been nine permitted accessory dwelling units issued.
The city's planning department is now meeting with another homeowner interested in building a pair of cottages in their backyard, Neuenschwander said.
Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market continues outdoors
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley farmers and artisans will continue to offer their wares to customers from outdoor booths on the Pybus Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 19.
In past years, Wenatchee Valley Farmers Market vendors moved inside — to the building’s north concourse — to extend the season when cold weather arrived, but social distancing requirements this year changed the plan.
This year, the market relocated its summer season operation from the plaza to the west parking lot to provide additional space for pandemic safety reasons.
The decision to continue the market season on the outdoor plaza followed a consult with the Chelan-Douglas Health District, according to a press release from Pybus Market. The booths will continue to be spaced out, with hand-washing stations and limited contact between patrons and vendors.
Port receives two purchase proposals for downtown industrial buildings
WENATCHEE — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is weighing a pair of proposals from prospective buyers looking to acquire a piece of its downtown Wenatchee industrial property.
The 1.2-acre property is on the corner of Yakima and Columbia streets and has around 20,000 square feet of former fruit storage in two buildings. It was put up for sale in early October.
The first proposal is from developers Clay Gatens and Andrew Cusick, who plan to renovate the two buildings and lease them out to other businesses, according to documents they submitted to the port.
The other interested party is the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council, which would use the property for office space and as a home for its weatherization and food distribution programs.
The Community Action Council offered $1.2 million for the property — which was the minimum purchase price listed in the request for proposals. Gatens and Cusick offered $1 million.
One of their prospective tenants is Wenatchee Valley-based Armour Wines, which would make wine and offer a tasting room in the space. The other is a nationwide fire and water restoration company that wasn't identified by name in the proposal. The two companies would create around 40 or 50 new jobs for the area, Gatens said.
Job creation is one of the criteria the port will use to select the winning bid, according to its meeting documents. A prospective developer's experience, purchase price, construction timeline and the project's compatibility with the rest of the former Lineage Logistics properties are also included as decision criteria.
The Community Action Council is interested in the space for a potential mix of office and industrial space, Executive Director Alan Walker said during the commission meeting.
Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council expects renovation costs to be in the $2.2 to $2.8 million range. The organization, which is a private not-for-profit corporation, would fund the purchase and construction through a mix of private, corporate and foundation donations — with potential support from the state's capital budget, according to its proposal.
This is the second piece of former Lineage property the port has offered up for redevelopment. The port is selling the first piece – which includes three connected buildings totalling 36,830 square feet on 1.5 acres — to S.P.O.R.T Gymnastics for a multi-use activity center.
Wenatchee Humane Society seeks donations for clinic equipment
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is asking for donations to help buy equipment for the expanded clinic, which is expected to be finished in mid-February.
The new 4,500-square-foot space will feature a clinic with two examination rooms, four surgery tables, an X-ray machine, a lab area, an intense care unit (ICU) and three recovery suites. The current clinic, which started in 2016, is 320 square feet.
The Humane Society started repurposing its old Club Pet building last July. The current 320-square-foot clinic employs six staffers and two veterinarians.
That many employees cannot fit into the clinic on any given day, said Humane Society executive director Dawn Davies. The new clinic is 55% completed.
The Humane Society's board has put together $950,000 for the construction piece, but is looking to raise $250,000 for equipment such as surgery tables and lamps, lobby furnishings and recovery kennels.
To donate, go to wenatcheehumane.org/donate-online.
Leavenworth merchants invited to extend service outdoors
LEAVENWORTH — Igloos are out, but approved canopies and propane heaters are options open to Leavenworth merchants interested in extending their service outdoors this winter.
The city has developed a winter special-use permit application for businesses interested in accessing space along Front and Eighth streets.
The idea is a winter version of the summer "special-use permits" introduced after the city closed Front Street to traffic in early May. The initial permits allowed downtown businesses — mostly restaurants — to create patio areas on the street, providing additional social distancing space for their patrons. The city approved 32 permits, which expire Dec. 1.
City Administrator Ana Cortez said 10 applications for the winter permits have been received so far, including one from the farmers market. Based on the space, she anticipates about 20 permits will be available.
Applicants must provide a layout and snow management plan that will be evaluated by city staff before the permit is approved. Winter rules require furnishings to be removed from the street each night. Tents, enclosures, igloos and other temporary shelters are banned, but some fire district-approved canopies and umbrellas will be allowed, in addition to propane heaters.
For information about the permits, call Cortez at 509-630-4157.
Outdoor recreation companies rake in surprise profits
NCW — When COVID-19 first loomed in March and April, outdoor businesses thought it would be a tough economic year.
But to many people's surprise, tourism increased later in the summer and even surpassed normal rates. The Methow Valley Ranger District accumulated $231,374 in fees for trailheads and campgrounds between Jan. 1 to mid-October, an increase from $147,612 in 2019, according to data from the district.
The Wenatchee River Ranger district saw a similar trend with some campgrounds exceeding 20,000 visitors for the season, said Mason Schuur, Wenatchee River Ranger District developed recreation/winter sports program manager.
The Chelan County Sheriff's Office has also seen an increase, with 60 search-and-rescue incidents this year compared to an average of 45 in previous years, said Sheriff's Office Chief of Operations Jason Reinfeld.
Bruce Wick, owner of Icicle Outfitters and Guides, a company that takes people on wilderness horse rides and also guides hunters, said the company's employees saw more people in the backcountry than in any previous year.
"I did not get ready for a big year at all," Wick said. "I sold some horses that I wish I had back half-way through the season."
The company increased its hourly rates a bit in response to the uptick in business, he said.
A lot of the change, many sources — including Wick — agreed, was from people canceling their international trips or pre-planned vacations and looking to recreate closer to home.
Not all businesses were able to capitalize on the late summer turnaround in business. Rafting companies like River Riders in Leavenworth, which are dependent on water levels, were hit hard by early COVID-19 closures, said Charlie Bahla, River Riders supervisor.
People aren't as interested in rafting when the river is lower, he said. It just isn't as fun.
SageBrush Dental’s Jurges goes from disarming bombs to assuring smiles
WENATCHEE — Erich Jurges has gone from taking apart roadside bombs in Iraq to owning and operating SageBrush Dental in Wenatchee — a career twist he never saw coming.
The two fields share striking similarities, he said, including being part of a team and working with this hands.
Jurges joined the Navy with visions of a career spent deep sea diving, parachuting and maybe, once in a while, dealing with some kid who made a pipe bomb.
"No one knew about roadside bombs then," he said.
He grew up in Bremerton — long associated with ships and naval stations — so his plans to be a "career Navy guy" made sense as a 1996 high school grad.
He was accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis and commissioned as a Naval Special Operations Officer. He completed Navy dive school, explosive ordnance school and Army Airborne school.
Then 9/11 happened, leading to two tours in Iraq.
"On my second tour, I personally took apart and disposed of 198 IED roadside bombs and explosive devices," he said.
Following Iraq, he helped remove unexploded World War II bombs in the Pacific.
After nine years of military service, he decided to change course.
"I knew my time disarming bombs needed to come to an end and I wanted to transition to civilian life and start a family," he said.
Dentistry was never part of the plan — until he started talking about his future with a friend who happened to be a U.S. Air Force dentist. The discussion led to dental school, funded by the GI Bill. He received his doctorate in dental care at the University of Washington Dental School. That's also where he met his future wife, who was training to be a physician at the time.
With degrees in hand, they looked for a place to put down roots and moved to Wenatchee in 2016. She started working as a primary care physician at Confluence Health, and he started working as a dentist at Columbia Valley Community Health, with the idea of eventually establishing his own practice.
He opened SageBrush Dental in December 2018 in 2,300 square feet of leased space next to MiniBlinds & More at 1114 N. Mission St.
It was a one-man show at first. His wife was his first patient, he said.
Jurges now has four full-time and two part-time employees.
He's used to fielding questions about the career shift.
"Many people have wondered how a guy who took apart bombs for the Navy would become a dentist," he said. "Ultimately I am glad to have served our country taking apart roadside bombs and glad to have returned safely to be able to move on to my second career in dentistry."