WENATCHEE — Business owners have some opportunities to virtually network in the next couple of weeks.
Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Business After Hours virtual event is 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The free networking opportunity is being hosted by the Wenatchee Convention Center. To register, go to wenatchee.org
- .
- The next 1 Million Cups Wenatchee Valley, set for 7:45 a.m. Aug. 5, will feature the founders of Mima’s Famous Salsa, established in 2019. The event is free. To register, and get the Zoom link, go to
- . Mima’s Famous Salsa is one of the startups competing in the North Central Economic Development District’s Supernova Business Launch Competition.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff