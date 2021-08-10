WENATCHEE — NCW Tech Alliance has partnered with the North Central Educational Service District to bring an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Expo to the STEM Summit, a five-day professional learning opportunity designed for K-12 educators.
The AI Expo is open to the business community and general public to attend, virtually, free-of-charge.
The AI Expo will be held online from 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday. During the three hours of online programming, attendees will learn about trends in AI, how it increasingly impacts all of our lives over time, local jobs in the field, and how AI is being used to solve real-world problems.
The AI Expo starts at 8 a.m. with a keynote address by Nisha Talagala, CEO and founder of AIClub.World. In her keynote address, Talagala will talk about AI literacy — how to get K-12 students to understand what AI is, have opinions about its role in our lives, and how to teach them to use AI to solve real-world problems.
At 9 a.m., Will Little, managing director of Prota Ventures, will moderate a panel discussion titled “Artificial Intelligence — Jobs Now.” Joining him on the panel to discuss how AI is impacting agriculture and healthcare in North Central Washington are Amanda Vargas of Stemilt Growers and Dr. Gautam Nayak of Confluence Health.
At 10 a.m., Assefaw Gebremedhin, associate professor, School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Washington State University, will moderate a panel discussion titled “Artificial Intelligence — Jobs of the Future.” This panel will cover emerging AI jobs and how we can prepare the next generation. Joining Gebremedhin on the panel is Caleb Pan of Innov8.ag, Lacy Stockton of Chelan County PUD and Peter Vanney of Chelan County PUD.
NCW Tech Alliance (formerly known as GWATA) is the region’s tech alliance, championing growth and development in North Central Washington. The North Central Educational Service District provides programs, services and support to the 29 public school districts in the North Central Washington region of Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.