WENATCHEE — CAFÉ (Community for the Advancement of Family Education) will receive $50,000 to help in its outreach efforts to provide translation, assistance and education to Hispanic-owned businesses dealing with COVID-19 impacts.
The Wenatchee organization is one of a dozen added to the state Department of Commerce’s Small Business Resiliency Network through a partnership with BECU Foundation, allowing access to an additional $2 million in CARES Act funding, according to a March 30 press release.
Commerce formed the network a year ago to make sure all business owners have access to government and philanthropic aid programs to help promote an equitable economic recovery. Initially, it included 19 organizations statewide, with some organizations providing services in their area, while others serve businesses statewide. The additional 12 brings the total to 31 organizations serving communities in nearly 40 languages. “Small businesses are familiar with them and go to them for information,” said Commerce spokesperson Penny Thomas
CAFÉ has worked as a contractor for Latino Community Fund to provide technical assistance and outreach to Latino-owned small businesses under previous Network contracts.
Commerce provides real-time, accurate and vetted information and outreach materials that support the organization’s reach into the small business community that they serve.
“They have extensive experience in Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties reaching out to small businesses to engage on various topics,” she said.
For a searchable list and map of the network, go to wwrld.us/3cFRRgV.