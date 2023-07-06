BIZ-CPT-CANADA-META-NEWS-GET

Meta (formerly Facebook) corporate headquarters is seen in Menlo Park, California, on Nov. 9, 2022. 

NEW YORK — The Canadian government is suspending its advertisements on Facebook and Instagram in response to Meta Platforms Inc.’s plan to permanently end news availability on its platforms in the country.

It’s the latest escalation in the quarrel that erupted when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government passed a law in June requiring digital platforms — including Meta and Alphabet Inc. — to negotiate commercial deals with local publishers for featuring news content. Both tech giants said they intended to block news on their platforms by the time the law takes effect later this year.



___ ©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

