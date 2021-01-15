OLYMPIA — Cannabis growers, processors, producers and customers are invited to share their experiences and perspectives about quality assurance testing at a series of panels hosted by the state Liquor and Cannabis Board.
The panels are designed to increase communication between consumers, licensees, labs and the board.
Five panelists are needed for each of three planned virtual events:
Consumer panel: Jan. 28
Processor/producer panel: Feb 4
Cannabis testing lab panel: Feb. 11
Kathy Hoffman, the board’s policy and rules manager, will moderate the sessions, which will start with prepared questions and move to audience participation.
The board has been working on developing new cannabis product-testing rules. A Nov. 18 public hearing on the proposed rules received comment from licensees. The idea of the panels is to get input from others in the supply chain. Those interested in participating can send an email to rules@lcb.wa.gov, attention to Kathy Hoffman, for details. The deadline is Jan. 20.