CANOLA_001_TT

A bright yellow field of canola is photographed on July 14 from Steptoe Butte north of Colfax. Canola acreage in Washington state has increased more than ten-fold in the past 10 years.

 Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review

PALOUSE — Travelers driving through the rolling hills of the Palouse this summer may have noticed more fields that glow bright yellow. The yellow blossoms belong to the canola plant, which has become a hot commodity for Eastern Washington farmers.

Canola production and planting acreage in Washington has increased steadily over the last 10 years, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In 2011, around 11,000 acres were planted with canola, compared to more than 118,000 acres planted in 2021. In Whitman County alone, canola acreage doubled year-to-year in 2021.