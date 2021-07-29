WENATCHEE — Local journalism may get a helping hand after years of declining revenue and layoffs.
Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash, is among three senators sponsoring the Local Journalism Sustainability Act of 2021, which would boost local news organizations’ viability through tax credits for subscribers, advertisers and for newsrooms to hire more journalists.
Cantwell — along with Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore. — introduced the bill last week.
A similar bill was introduced in the House in July 2020 by U.S. Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., and Dan Newhouse, R-Wash. It drew 78 co-sponsors but didn’t make it out of the House Ways and Means Committee. Kirkpatrick and Newhouse reintroduced the bill on June 16 as HR 3940.
The new senate bill, which would sunset in five years, would provide three tax credits:
- Newspaper subscriptions: A tax credit for local news subscribers of up to $250 annually to cover 80% of subscription costs for readers the first year and 50% each of the next four years.
- Hiring journalists: A credit for newsrooms of up to $25,000 the first year and $15,000 each of the next four years to help newspapers hire and pay the salaries of journalists.
- Advertising: A credit for small businesses of up to $5,000 the first year and $2,500 each of the next four years to advertise in local newspapers and media, including local television and radio stations.
The bill is not the beginning of Cantwell’s interest in local news. As a young girl, she learned about the value of local news through her grandfather, who laid the type for newspapers. In recent years, though, she became concerned about the future of local journalism after seeing how the rise of tech impacted smaller news outlets.
“Local news provides critical information and accountability about what’s happening in the community: over the government, over the financial system, over businesses,” Cantwell said. “We’re at a point where we could see the collapse of local journalism, and local journalism and the diversity of voices is just too critical.”
In October 2020, her office released a 67-page report on the issue. It found that the local news industry has lost about 70% of revenue and laid off 60% of employees over the past two decades.
Cantwell’s report reflects data from the Hussman School of Journalism and Media at the University of North Carolina, which found the U.S. has lost one-fourth of its newspapers since 2004. Today, more than 200 of the nation’s 3,143 counties and equivalents have no newspaper. Only half of the counties have only one newspaper, and two-thirds do not have a daily newspaper.
The impact of these numbers go beyond newsrooms, according to a recent study by researchers from MIT, Yale and French university Sciences Po. As individuals turn to national news outlets over local ones, political polarization increases.
“This change in news diets may have other important consequences regarding the quality of the democratic debate and of government accountability given that local newspapers — even today — are still playing an important role in holding local governments accountable,” states the study. “The resulting decline in the production and consumption of local news could have far-reaching political and social consequences, which we are only beginning to fully appreciate.”
It’s these kinds of negative impacts the bill’s supporters hope to prevent and reverse.
“For many rural communities like ours in Central Washington, local news is the only way to receive important information and updates,” Rep. Newhouse, who introduced the bill in the House, said in a press release. “By providing tax credits for readers and small businesses and by empowering our local journalists, we can begin to help our small newspapers remain resilient and continue to provide in-depth perspectives that inform their readership regarding local current events.”
The bill also has support from journalists and advocates for local news, including Rebuild Local News, a coalition representing more than 3,000 local newsrooms. Steve Waldman, the coalition’s chair and Report for America president, called the bill a “hugely important step to help strengthen communities, by addressing the collapse of local news.”
Despite bi-partisanship and industry support, though, the bill may never become law. Media consultant Mark Glaser wrote that the bill has a 33% chance of making it through Congress.
But all is lost if the bill doesn’t go through. Cantwell hopes the Department of Justice will help local news by investigating how websites take content from news sources without linking back to them or fairly compensating them.
A number of other federal legislative ideas are also currently on the table that would help local news, including the Future of Local News Act and Journalism Competition and Preservation Act. State and city support for local news, such as programs in New Jersey and New York City, may also be an option.