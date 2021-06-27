Offers go here

Cashmere braves the heat to celebrate Founders’ Day

210626 FoundersDay1.JPG
L-Bow the Clown performs a fire show at the Founders' Day Parade on Saturday. The event is one of Cashmere's largest annual celebrations.

 World photo/Reilly Kneedler

CASHMERE — The temperature was 104 degrees as the parade turned into downtown Cashmere, but 5-year-old Alta Christensen didn’t seem to mind.

Perched in a floral beach chair with a pinwheel in one hand and a melting mint chocolate chip ice cream in the other, she watched the Founders’ Day floats march by.

After a year with limited community gathering, Cashmere’s biggest annual celebration couldn’t come soon enough, Chamber of Commerce Manager Gina Imperato said.

“We are so thrilled to move forward with these events. It’s been a long year since we’ve had any fundraisers or big special events,” she said. “So this is definitely a time for us to celebrate Cashmere like we always do with our annual tradition: the Founders’ Day festival.”

210626 FoundersDay2.JPG
Wenatchee Apple Blossom Royalty, including Queen Brooke Perez at left, pass by Cashmere landmark Brian's Pizza during the Founders' Day Parade on Saturday.

Planning for the celebration began months ago, Imperato said.

“It was really important to our board and to our Founders Day committee to continue the event, but we weren’t sure what that was going to look like,” she said.

Even as many pandemic restrictions began to loosen in the state, the festival made some modifications to the schedule; that included trading the ping pong ball drop for a scavenger hunt.

210626 FoundersDay3.JPG
Water spray from a passing fire truck brought a welcome opportunity to cool off at the Cashmere Founders' Day Parade on Saturday. Temperatures were well above 100 as the parade began.

“We’re really thrilled with the event participation. Each year we continue to work with our local nonprofits and community members to expand the activities,” Imperato said. “Even though, due to COVID, we had some activities we weren’t able to do this year, we had some new ones. So we’re thankful for that.”

The parade itself was about half its usual size “but we saw some new faces so that certainly was a plus,” Imperato said.

210626 FoundersDay4.JPG
Founders' Day organizers were "really thrilled" with participation at the parade Saturday, Chamber of Commerce Manager Gina Imperato said.

As the festival approached, organizers had another challenge to contend with — several 100-degree days in the forecast. Cooling stations were added for parade participants and spectators.

“We knew that the heat was coming and we thought if we had a few options that would help our visitors,” she said.

Most of the Founders’ Day activities were concentrated downtown this year, which allowed for more attention on supporting local businesses, Imperato said.

“But this year we decided to keep it downtown to focus on our restaurants and downtown merchants,” she said. “… Which was great because after the year our nonprofits and local crafters have had, it was a great way for them to shine and be noticed.”

210626 FoundersDay5.JPG
Royalty from the town of Prosser cross the train tracks as they enter downtown Cashmere at the start of the Founders' Day Parade on Saturday.

Reilly Kneedler: 661-5213

kneedler@wenatcheeworld.com

on Twitter @reillykneedler

