CASHMERE — Cashmere Community Farmers Market will make its debut on Mother’s Day at John Simpson Memorial Park in Cashmere. That’s the park at 402 Pioneer Ave., next to Cashmere Middle School.
Organizer Brooklyn Holton made the announcement in a video posted April 16 on the market’s Facebook page.
“We finally have a location for the Cashmere Farmers Market,” she said. “We’ll have shade from the sun, places for kids to play, lots of space for the vendors, great parking, easy access location and even a Link Transit stop right next to it.”
The market will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday from May 9 (Mother’s Day) through Oct. 31. For information, visit cashmeremarket.org.
Market manager Cali Osborne said vendors are lining up as opening day approaches. The search is on for a food truck that provides breakfast.
“Food trucks are the only type of hot food we are allowed to host during Phase 3,” she said.
Osborne, who also manages the Thursday Leavenworth Community Farmers Market, said the organizations also are looking to hire an assistant market manager to help with both markets. For details, go to the leavenworthmarket.org.