UNION GAP — Construction is underway for a new Cashmere Valley Bank branch in Union Gap, at the northwest corner of West Valley Mall Boulevard and Goodman Road, in front of McKinney Glass.
The Central Washington-focused bank, based in Cashmere, has two branches in Yakima, at 5800 Summitview Ave. and downtown at 127 W. Yakima Ave., President and CEO Greg Oakes said. The Union Gap branch would be its 12th location.
"We just feel like we could better serve that part of the Yakima Valley with a new branch," Oakes said. "We see lots of opportunity in the Yakima market, especially with Bank of America closing (its physical locations) and leaving behind about $450 million in assets, just in Yakima County."
Oakes noted the new location will have three drive-up lanes, an ATM and walk-in counter as Cashmere Valley Bank continues to provide in-person banking options along with online service.
The new location is expected to open by August 2023, Oakes said.
