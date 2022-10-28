UNION GAP — Construction is underway for a new Cashmere Valley Bank branch in Union Gap, at the northwest corner of West Valley Mall Boulevard and Goodman Road, in front of McKinney Glass.

The Central Washington-focused bank, based in Cashmere, has two branches in Yakima, at 5800 Summitview Ave. and downtown at 127 W. Yakima Ave., President and CEO Greg Oakes said. The Union Gap branch would be its 12th location.



___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

