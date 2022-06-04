QUINCY — Cave B Estate Winery winemaker Freddy Arredondo was appointed as a new officer of the Washington Winegrowers Association Board on May 15.
The other board members are: Patrick Rawn of Two Mountain Winery, Zillah; Shane Collins of Rocky Pond Winery, Chelan; James Mantone of Syncline Wines, Lyle; Dustin Tobin of Precept Wine Brands, Prosser; Becca DeKleine of Four Feathers Wine Estates, Prosser; Scott Williams of Kiona Vineyards, Benton City; Mike Means of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Paterson; John Derrick of Mercer Canyons, Prosser; Jeff Andrews of Andrews Family Vineyards, Prosser; and Steele Brown of Golden West Vineyards, Royal City.
Arredondo has been with Cave B since 2006, starting as an assistant winemaker and being named head winemaker in 2008.
He attended culinary school in Scottsdale, Arizona, and went on to work in professional kitchens in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Hawaii and Los Angeles. He then earned a scholarship to the Italian Culinary Institute for Foreigners where he discovered his love for wine.
After returning to the U.S., he attended the Walla Walla Viticulture and Enology program.
While at Cave B, his wines have earned multiple awards, including a 92-point score from the Wine Panel for his 2018 Malbec. Arredondo and his wife, former Winegrowers board member Carrie Arredondo, live on the Cave B property.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone