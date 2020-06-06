WENATCHEE — The business community’s newfound affinity with Zoom’s online conferencing has allowed the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce to restart some of its programs.
“In the beginning of the COVID shutdown, we were on home quarantine and pretty timid when it came to video meetings,” said Chelsea Ewer, the chamber’s director of operations. “It is interesting to see how comfortable we’ve become over the last couple of months. As the chamber staff, we feel providing the programs is a piece that has to be maintained.”
TThe first virtual event held in May was the quarterly Coffee & Commerce meeting, which included a presentation that focused on efforts to restart retail businesses that have been closed since mid-March because of COVID-19. What’s for Lunch, another educational presentation, followed.
“People are super receptive to this and are thankful we are still able to provide those resources,” Ewer said.
Then came Business After Hours, which tested the interactive ability of the virtual format.
Business After Hours in the past has been attended by 60 to 100 business professionals mixing, mingling and enjoying refreshments at a different location each month.
Figuring out how to do some of that remotely required a willingness to change things up.
The first virtual networking event had about 20 participants, she said.
“It was fun,” Ewer said. “We started with everyone in the same Zoom meeting room and then had two breakout rooms — a networking room and a trivia room.”
Each room had its own host or moderator and attendees would rotate between the two rooms.
“We weren’t totally sure what to expect or how it would go,” she said. “We were happy with it. It was a good time to connect. People have been missing that piece of life right now.”
The chamber’s events are in full swing for June. Details are posted on its website and Facebook page. The virtual events are free, but require registration in advance. Those who register get an email with the Zoom link information.
Ewer expects more people will participate once word spreads.
“We’ve been offline for a couple of months with the events, so we dropped off the radar,” she said.
The next Zoom Business After Hours is 5 to 7 p.m. June 25. It will be hosted by the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation. The entertainment piece is still being worked out. It could be trivia or bingo, Ewer said.
The virtual meeting options might remain even after the COVID-19 restrictions lift, she said.
“We’ve talked for quite awhile about providing an option for people to attend the events virtually. People are busy and it’s hard to get out of the office, but if they can sign in for a quick hour, they could do that. Now we’ve been forced to go through it and are comfortable with the platform. It’s presented as a unique opportunity,” she said.
The Zoom meetings and events are posted on the chamber’s website and Facebook page.