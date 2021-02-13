WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce’s virtual banquet attendees this year will get an in-person experience that includes a box of hand-picked items.
The banquet, scheduled for 6 p.m. March 4 via Zoom, is the chamber’s only fundraiser of the year and includes the presentation of the 2020 Business of the Year and Nonprofit Business of the Year awards and the Cornerstone Awards.
Tickets to the event — $55 for members or $70 for nonmembers — are available for purchase at visitwenatchee.org/2021-virtual-banquet/. The first 400 to register will receive, “a unique box containing hand-picked items to enhance the viewing experience,” according to a press release. “Both the virtual event and experience box celebrate our business community as passionate, driven, and hard-working people — still standing in 2021.”
The chamber's executive director, Shiloh Burgess, and board president Tod McLaughlin of Apple Valley Honda will host the event. The program, designed to be a celebration of local businesses, will include highlights of each of the top three business and nonprofit award nominees.
An online auction, featuring “showcase” items from local businesses, opens at 8 a.m. March 1 at and closes at 6 p.m. March 7. Links for the auction and tickets are available at visitwenatchee.org.