The Internal Revenue Service has raised the optional standard mileage rate for the final six months of 2022 to help offset the rise in gas prices nationwide.
The new rates to calculate the deductible costs of operating an automobile for business and certain other purposes became effective July 1 and will remain in place through Jan. 1, 2023. Those revised rates are:
Business: 62.5 cents per mile, up from 58.5 cents
Medical/Moving: 22 cents per mile, up from 18 cents
Taxpayers should use the following rates for any miles traveled between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2022:
Business: 58.5 cents per mile
Medical/Moving: 18 cents per mile
The 14 cents per mile rate for charitable organizations remains unchanged as it is set by statute.
The IRS, which last made a mid-year increase in 2011, noted it considered depreciation, insurance, and other fixed and variable costs in addition to the rising gas prices when raising the rates mid-year.
Businesses and individuals can use the standard mileage rate to calculate the deductible costs of operating qualified automobiles for business, charitable, medical, or moving purposes.
Important reminders and considerations
When reimbursing employees for miles driven, keep in mind the following reminders and considerations:
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) does not allow employees to write off unreimbursed business mileage. Companies that fail to make up for this reimbursement could face legal consequences.
Taxpayers using any depreciation method under the Modified Accelerated Cost Recovery System (MACRS) or claiming a Section 179 deduction for their vehicle may not also use the business standard mileage rate for the same vehicle.
Taxpayers have the option to calculate the actual costs of using their vehicle rather than accepting the standard mileage rates. Actual expense methods often provide different results than standard mileage. Talk with your CPA to determine the best method for you.
Charlie Miracle is a certified public accountant, principal and director of client accounting services at Cordell, Neher & Company PLLC in Wenatchee. He can be reached at (509) 663-1661 or charlie@cnccpa.com.
