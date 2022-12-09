WENATCHEE — Various nonprofit, community agencies and small agricultural businesses in the Greater Wenatchee area received a total of $4.6 million from Chelan County via COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan.
The Chelan County board of commissioners received 50 applications over a two-month public application period earlier this year, totaling more than $17 million in requests, according to a Chelan County news release.
The county was allocated $14.9 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act — a federal grant to provide state and local governments with financial relief to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Per the federal requirements tied to the funds, the county could keep up to $10 million internally and treat as if it were part of their general fund, said Sasha Sleiman, Chelan County interim Economic Development director.
Roughly $4 million was set aside for the community, $3 million for local nonprofits and community agencies and $1 million to small agricultural operations in Chelan County, according to the news release.
Moss Adams, a multi-state public accounting firm, was contracted to help develop the application. The firm also hosted the data from the applications and will establish the reporting and monitoring required after the funds are dispersed.
The awarded amount to each applicant sometimes differed from the original amount requested in each application.
When processing each application, the commissioners first took into account the applicant's response to one of the questions on the application: "What percentage of the people served by our organization are (Chelan County residents)."
If an applicant requested $1 million and said they served 80% of Chelan County residents, then any award they might receive would automatically be bumped down based on the percentage, according to Sleiman.
"That was their starting base," she said. "They're really in touch with the community. They know these different projects."
The commissioners also considered what would make the most sense for each of the applicants with some being asked to wait for other funding sources that Sleiman or the county could help secure. One potential source is the upcoming state legislative session.
Approximately $525,000 was allocated for small agricultural businesses because only 11 eligible applicants applied, 10 applicants received $50,000 and another was awarded $25,000, according to the news release.
The remaining $10 million funds will be used for county programs and departments, according to the news release.
The commissioners have made each county department aware of the availability of these funds and may use some of them during this year's budgeting process, Sleiman said.
"They have a pretty good idea on where it's needed," she said.
The county and the awarded applicants have until December 2026 to spend the funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act, Sleiman said.
