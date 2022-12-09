WENATCHEE — Various nonprofit, community agencies and small agricultural businesses in the Greater Wenatchee area received a total of $4.6 million from Chelan County via COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Plan.

The Chelan County board of commissioners received 50 applications over a two-month public application period earlier this year, totaling more than $17 million in requests, according to a Chelan County news release.

Sasha Sleiman

Sasha Sleiman

Chelan County interim Economic Development director


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

