Chelan County commissioners are expected to sign the grant services agreement next week, awarding the funds for eight out of the 11 projects, according to their July 3 agenda.
The county reviewed 17 applications and narrowed down the recipients to 11 projects, a total $776,436 tax dollars awarded, according to a Chelan County news release.
Among the recipients, the largest awards went to:
Pybus Public Market with $150,000 toward its Westside Revitalization Project.
The Plain Valley Ski Trails will receive $111,610 for the purchase of a utility groomer for its trails system.
The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center was awarded $150,000 towards its expansion and redesign project.
The Lake Chelan Ski Club is set to receive $70,000 to build a ski rental shop.
The Icicle Creek Center was awarded $87,500 for capital improvements related to parking.
Other recipients include the Manson Chamber of Commerce, Wenatchee Youth Baseball Club and the Chelan County Natural Resources department with two projects, Cascade Community Markets, the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust.
Lodging taxes are generated by local lodging establishments. A portion of these taxes are allocated yearly to tourist-related organizations. In 2022, five capital improvement projects were awarded, a total of $710,500 in lodging tax dollars.
