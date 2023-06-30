WENATCHEE — Eleven capital improvement projects in Chelan County have been awarded nearly $800,000 in lodging tax dollars for 2023.

Chelan County commissioners are expected to sign the grant services agreement next week, awarding the funds for eight out of the 11 projects, according to their July 3 agenda.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

