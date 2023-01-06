WENATCHEE — Fifteen short-term rental owners were denied renewals on their short-term rental permits in Chelan County due to late submissions. Commissioners discussed earlier this week how to handle these cases.
The county passed new regulations in July 2021 for homes rented for 30 days or less. Under the new code, short-term rental owners need to apply for a permit as an existing or new rental business.
It is the Community Development director's discretion to allow any late submissions on permit renewals if the applicant shows proof of "hardship" in submitting their application for a renewal, according to the Chelan County code.
The deadline for any land use permit renewal is Oct. 31.
On Tuesday, Deanna Walter, interim community development director, said that about 60 or so short-term rental properties that had permits did not submit any renewal applications this year.
Walter said that she has been denying at her discretion any late submissions in an effort to shield the county from any liability or inconsistency.
"I think we need to have legal counsel present because I'm standing firm on this director's discretion,"Walter said. "I chose not to utilize that because I don't want to end up in court defending why his was a hardship and hers wasn't."
Commissioners Tiffany Gering and Shon Smith shared Tuesday they had been contacted by residents rejected due to a late submission and wanted to find out what options were available, if any.
Walter warned that if the county begins to look at what hardship counts, what would happen if applicants began submitting now — three months late.
"There's a difference between three days and three months in my mind," Smith said. "I've done that myself in my own business. I accept the penalties. I pay, and I'm able to continue on my business, but just to have the door locked because I was three days late."
Smith said that the board could help in deciding which examples of hardship were genuine.
Commissioner Kevin Overbay suggested they evaluate the matter on a case-by-case basis and that they have to ensure the application is consistent.
"There's going to be some rough spots, some people are going to not be able to meet the code, whether it's because of zoning, whether it's because of whatever kind of made investments," Overbay said. "The big thing comes down to this is consistency."
Walter also clarified among the 15 denials on renewal that some of the short-term rentals are located in areas where the 6% cap on short-term rentals has not been met. So, these applicants could still apply as a new short-term rental.
But in areas where the cap is met, like in Leavenworth, Smith said he wants to revisit some of these late denials.
Walter and the commissioners agreed to have legal representation provide guidance on how to potentially move forward, potentially meeting next week.
