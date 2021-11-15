WENATCHEE — Chelan County denies allegations in a lawsuit claiming it intentionally delayed expansion of of Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort.
The county's Nov. 8 response asks a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.
Tamarack Saddle LLC, which owns Mission Ridge, sued the county for $6.4 million over the delays.
“Since June of 2018, Chelan County has engaged in significant and ongoing unlawful conduct to delay, frustrate, interfere with, or prevent Tamarack from exercising its constitutional property rights and achieving its business expectancies as to the Tamarack Property,” the lawsuit said.
Mission Ridge’s proposed expansion includes lodging, restaurants, townhomes, duplexes, condominiums, and more skiing trails.
The lawsuit alleges Chelan County exceeded its authority while engaging in arbitrary and unlawful processing and review of permitting applications.
