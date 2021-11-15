Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

WENATCHEE — Chelan County denies allegations in a lawsuit claiming it intentionally delayed expansion of of Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort.

The county's Nov. 8 response asks a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

Tamarack Saddle LLC, which owns Mission Ridge, sued the county for $6.4 million over the delays.

“Since June of 2018, Chelan County has engaged in significant and ongoing unlawful conduct to delay, frustrate, interfere with, or prevent Tamarack from exercising its constitutional property rights and achieving its business expectancies as to the Tamarack Property,” the lawsuit said.

Mission Ridge’s proposed expansion includes lodging, restaurants, townhomes, duplexes, condominiums, and more skiing trails.

The lawsuit alleges Chelan County exceeded its authority while engaging in arbitrary and unlawful processing and review of permitting applications.

Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?