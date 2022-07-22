WENATCHEE — Chelan County Community Development is cracking down on unpermitted short-term rentals (STRs) being run out of homes.
"This was a major issue for our county a couple of years ago," Chelan County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons said. "We're very tourism heavy."
STRs refer to any residential dwelling being rented to guests for less than 30 days or nights. It could be the entire home, or just part.
FitzSimmons said the code enforcement department just recently became fully staffed with three people, so they are better equipped to alert those who haven't filled out a permit to run STRs.
According to Chelan County, people who continue operating unpermitted STRs after receiving a warning letter will be fined $750 a day. It is estimated as many as 1,300 illegal STRs are being operated in Chelan County.
Community Development has issued 721 permits so far to tier one applicants. Tier one applies to owner-occupied STRs, with a maximum of 15 days rented in the calendar year. Tier two applies to STRs that are not owner-occupied with a maximum occupancy of 12 people. Tier three applies to STRs that are either owner-occupied or non-owner occupied, with a maximum occupancy of 16.
The press release says in some areas of the county where the STR rental cap hasn't been met, applicants may have until July 29 to apply to operate in 2023.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone