WENATCHEE — Chelan County Natural Resources Director Mike Kaputa denies allegations in alawsuitclaiming he intentionally delayed the expansion of Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort.
Tamarack Saddle LLC, which owns Mission Ridge, sued the county and Kaputa on Sept. 10 for $6.4 million over the delays. The county filed a Nov. 8 response denying the allegations, which also seeks to dismiss the suit.
Kaputa’s Nov. 30 response asks a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, and award him attorney fees, among other relief. The lawsuit, and both responses, are filed in Douglas County Superior Court since Chelan County is a party in the lawsuit.
“The county’s and/or Kaputa’s acts and/or omissions in carrying out a conspiracy, unlawful purposes and/or unlawful means have actually and proximately caused and continue to cause damage to Tamarack,” the lawsuit alleges.
Eric Johnson, executive director of the Washington State Association of Counties, said generally speaking, it's not uncommon for an individual employee to be named as a defendant in addition to the county.
"It's whatever they're trying to accomplish, and incorporating as many people into the lawsuit as they might want to," Johnson said.
Although Kaputa has retained a separate attorney and filed an additional response, the county is reimbursing Kaputa for legal costs.
"The [Board of County Commissioners] agreed to indemnify Mike Kaputa per the provisions of CCC 1.21," said Jill FitzSimmons, a county spokesperson. "Also, the BOCC is confident that Mr. Kaputa was acting in the course and scope of his employment at all times."
According to Chelan County Code, the county may provide legal services or reimbursement for a defense if the county commissioners determine merit.
Mission Ridge’s proposed expansion includes lodging, restaurants, townhomes, duplexes, condominiums, and more skiing trails. According to Tamarack’s lawsuit, discussions about the expansion began in 2017.
