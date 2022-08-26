CHELAN COUNTY — Washington state is granting almost $65,000 in pandemic relief to local organizations across Chelan County.
On Aug. 16, the state Department of Commerce announced it will award more than $3.3 million in tourism relief grants to nearly 300 community festivals, organizations, and events across the state. All of the recipients are “legacy-level,” meaning they’ve been held in the community for five years or longer. They’re all in communities of fewer than 100,000 residents, and they each showed financial loss due to COVID-19.
Three organizations in Wenatchee — Fiestas Mexicanas, the Wenatchee Downtown Association, and the Wenatchee River Institute (WRI) — will receive a combined $22,000 in grants while the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce in Chelan will receive $17,500, and Leavenworth’s Icicle Creek Center for the Arts will receive $25,000. Altogether, the five organizations will receive $64,500.
Fiestas Mexicanas is an annual non-profit event that has celebrated Mexican culture and history, especially its independence, for more than 15 years. Spokesperson Wilber Zaldivar said the group’s $6,000 grant will cover the costs of live music and private security for the event next month.
“We’re very, very pleased to have received the grant,” Zaldivar said.
Fiestas Mexicanas was canceled for the past two years due to COVID, Zalidvar said, so this year’s two-day event will be the first since 2019.
The WRI applied for the grant to support its annual Leavenworth Spring Bird Fest fundraiser, said executive director Carolyn Griffin-Bugert. The event, which has run every May since 2003, went hybrid for 2021 and 2022 after being canceled in 2020, leaving long-lasting effects on the WRI’s funding.
“Our income went from pretty good income in 2019 to zero in 2020 to quite reduced in 2021,” Griffin-Bugert said. The WRI didn’t buck the trend this year.
“When we ended the Bird Fest this year and looked at what kind of income was generated, we were pretty depressed,” Griffin-Bugert said. “The net income was kind of pathetic.”
Griffin-Bugert said the $9,000 grant the WRI will receive will help it “fill in the hole” of funding lost to the pandemic and cover the distance between its income from before COVID and now.
Trent Brown is a summer 2022 World intern covering agriculture, local government, and community. He’s a senior at Northwestern University, where he served as the editor-in-chief of magazine North by Northwestern. Follow Trent on Twitter: @trent_br0wn.
