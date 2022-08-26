Purchase Access

190917-newslocal-Fiestas 01.JPG (copy)
The Parque Padrinos dancers twirl to music at the Fiestas Mexicanas celebration at Lincoln Park in September 2019. 

CHELAN COUNTY — Washington state is granting almost $65,000 in pandemic relief to local organizations across Chelan County.

On Aug. 16, the state Department of Commerce announced it will award more than $3.3 million in tourism relief grants to nearly 300 community festivals, organizations, and events across the state. All of the recipients are “legacy-level,” meaning they’ve been held in the community for five years or longer. They’re all in communities of fewer than 100,000 residents, and they each showed financial loss due to COVID-19.



What's NABUR?