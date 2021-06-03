WENATCHEE — Chelan County’s planning and building office has reopened to in-person visitors, with some precautions still in place.
That includes limiting the lobby area to no more than five people at a time and a request that those who are not fully vaccinated wear a mask.
Community Development Director Jim Brown posted the news Wednesday on the county’s website.
“We are open again,” he said. “Over the last year, we had to adjust our operations in keeping with COVID prevention guidelines and requirements set forth by the Governor. Those restrictions have been lifted and we believe we can serve you better in person, and we welcome your return.”
Appointments are still an option, he said, and for larger projects are preferred. Staff also is still making appointments for those who need to pick up approved permits, he said, “so that we can ensure we have all the records ready for your pick-up with as little wait as possible.”
The offices are at 316 Washington St. in Wenatchee.
For information, call (509) 667-6224. For appointments, go to wwrld.us/planningappt.