{span style=”font-size: 20px;”}WENATCHEE — Pesticides, batteries, antifreeze, oil, oil-based paint, poisons and light ballasts are some of the hazardous waste materials Chelan County small businesses can dispose of March 2.{/span}
Participants must register by Feb. 25, which includes filling out and mailing in an event application that lists what kinds of hazardous materials will be dropped off. Appointments will be scheduled for drop-off at the Chelan County Moderate Risk Waste Facility, 3612 Highway 97A, on the day of the event. Scheduling also will include an estimated cost for disposal of the waste. Prices range from weight to volume, depending on the type.
The actual disposal of the waste is being done by Clean Harbors Environmental.
The event is not for regular household hazardous waste, but for businesses that qualify as a “Conditionally Exempt Small Quanity Generator” — those which produce up to 220 pounds of hazardous waste a month or 2.2 points of pesticides or poisons per month.
