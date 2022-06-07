WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners on Monday approved when to decrease, then increase, power rates for three cryptocurrency mining operations.
There were several options to move the cryptocurrency companies between rate schedule 35, or high density, and rate schedule 36, or cryptocurrency. Rate 36 is a more expensive open-market electricity rate than charged for cheaper PUD electricity.
The three now will be on rate 35’s energy charge when agreements are signed with the PUD. They’ll then transition to rate schedule 36’s energy charge in one-third increments starting July 1 over two years. PUD commissioners delayed their decision at the May 2 and May 16 meetings.
The three were previously transitioned from rate 35 to 36, with the higher price taking effect Jan. 1. Two approached the PUD earlier this year asking for a break in what they said was a too expensive cost.
“We need to have some sort of transition. That’s important for businesses,” said PUD commissioner Ann Congdon. “I understand how businesses need that in order to plan. So with that … I will compromise and I will support (transition schedule) 2B at this time.”
Congdon previously disagreed with that transition schedule, preferring to charge half of the higher rate this year and the full charge July 1, 2023.
Malachi Salcido, CEO of Salcido Enterprises LLC, said he will have to reconfigure his Chelan County cryptocurrency processing servers to data processing servers because of Monday’s decision — which would cost him more money. The company has three locations in Chelan County, two in Douglas County, and two in Grant County.
Data servers fall under the PUD’s rate schedule 35, he said, but use the same amount of power and have an “identical load profile” to cryptocurrency servers.
“They’re (data servers) just doing a different form of processing,” he said. “That seems like a waste of time. … Do you really want to be in the business of regulating what kind of processing happens on servers in your territory?”
Salcido said he planned to work with the PUD commissioners to find out whether rate schedule 36 was “accomplishing the district’s purposes.”
