WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners on Monday delayed a decision on when to increase power rates for three cryptocurrency mining operations.
Commissioners were set to vote on a proposal to increase the rate in three steps over two years that would move cryptocurrency companies from rate schedule 35, or high density, to rate schedule 36, or cryptocurrency.
But Ann Congdon, District 3 PUD commissioner, said she wanted to have two steps in one year. “I cannot support the resolution as proposed,” Congdon said.
She said she wanted to enact half of the higher rate starting June 1, with the full charge beginning June 1, 2023.
“That's based on feedback from many, many, many customers,” she said. “In fact, I will tell you that I did not have a single customer who felt that we should transition at all from schedule 35 to 36. In other words, you just make that one step into the new schedule.”
Rate 36 is a more expensive open-market electricity rate than charged for cheaper PUD electricity.
Two of the PUD's five cryptocurrency customers are already on rate 36, according to Rachel Hansen, a PUD spokesperson. Three customers are eligible for a transition contract to rate 36.
"The rate schedule 36 represents a nearly 300% higher power cost than rate schedule 35," said Malachi Salcido, CEO of Salcido Enterprises LLC, a cryptocurrency mining company.
Salcido has been involved in the rate processes for eight years, he wrote in an email to The Wenatchee World.
On March 21, commissioners changed the start of the 7.89 cent per kilowatt-hour cryptocurrency charge from April 1 to June 1.
They also asked for the resolution on the agenda Monday. If commissioners opted for this increase and the cost to buy open-market electricity went as predicted, the charge would remain at 5.49 cents per kilowatt-hour this year, increase to 7.22 cents in 2023 and up to 8.86 cents in 2024.
However, they asked PUD staff to present several draft resolutions at the next meeting, May 16, to discuss and/or vote on.
The higher rates have been years in the making.
PUD customers that made large business investments prior to 2014 entered into five-year transition contracts into a higher rate schedule in 2016.
In 2018, the PUD adopted “rate schedule 36,” or cryptocurrency, which became effective April 1, 2019.
By January 2022, the transition contracts were transferred to rate 36. Those five customers recently asked for relief from what they said was a larger-than-expected rate, according to a PUD presentation.
Salcido told commissioners he was worried raising rates faster than three years might force him to close his cryptocurrency mining company locations in Chelan County. The company has three locations in Chelan County, two in Douglas County, and two in Grant County.
Salcido also said his business has been in Chelan County since 2013, and “operating responsibly since inception, including managing our loads well.”
“We have been requesting a three-year transition period to allow us time to work with the district on altering the current crypto rate so that it achieves intended outcomes without damaging unintended consequences to existing operations,” he wrote.
“Since we represent the vast majority of all crypto loads in the county, we are primarily affected. … I am concerned that the commissioners are going the wrong direction, and considering a one- or two-year transition period, which was not what I was expecting."
Crypto mining rates: A closer look
Chelan County PUD commissioners are considering how to transition cryptocurrency customers to a more expensive rate, from rate schedule 35 to 36.
Here’s a look at the two rates.
Rates 35 and 36 both have a basic charge of $140 to $910 per month, depending on load size, and a $5.80 per kilowatt-hour demand charge.
Rate schedule 35’s energy charge is the cost of production on the PUD’s system.
Rate 36 is an annually adjusted market rate based on what the forward market looks like as of Dec. 15, effective April 1 of the next year.
Commissioners on May 16 could decide when to move cryptocurrency companies to Rate 36.
The move could include a two-year transition of half of rate 35 this year then the other half to Rate 36 in 2023 or one-third of rate 36 each year until the full price is reached.
It also could include a one-year transition of rate 35 this year then rate 36 in 2023.