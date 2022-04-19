WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners on Monday decided to move forward with their own noise study for the Confluence Parkway project.
The decision came after a lively discussion by commissioners and customer feedback on the project presented by PUD staff.
A PUD survey on the project asked 11 questions and ran March 21 through April 4. The online survey, letters and emails from about 970 people indicated:
- 24% had negative feelings about the proposed Confluence Parkway alignment, including the area running parallel to Wenatchee Confluence State Park.
- 45% felt positive about it
- 31% were neutral
The question receiving the most negative feedback asked how people felt about the proposed Confluence Parkway and pedestrian bridge increasing from 8 feet wide to 16 feet wide, crossing the Wenatchee River east of the historic railway bridge, according to Erickson.
The existing pedestrian bridge is proposed for removal as part of this design. About 31% of respondents reported negative feelings about it, while 41% were positive and 28% were neutral.
The reason for the higher negative response was that people didn’t understand where the new pedestrian trail would be, said Justin Erickson, PUD managing director of district services. He and other PUD officials came to that conclusion after “digging deeper” into comments, he said. Online survey respondents also didn’t see the conceptual video released later by the PUD, he added.
“You'll see maybe a little bit of a misunderstanding (by respondents) in terms of where exactly that relocated pedestrian trail lies; whether or not it’s a 100% under the new roadway or if it's actually offset, which is actually the design of the trail,” Erickson said.
Due to the negative feedback and questions on the city’s noise study, commissioners asked staff to initiate a more detailed look at noise impacts and continue talks with the city of Wenatchee. Some commissioners said the noise study contracted out by the city only included noise from tires on the road and not things like loud engines.
“In terms of being thorough, I would like to know what the true impact noise is. I'm reminded that not every vehicle will be a Tesla and, and so I don't really have great faith in the study,” said Garry Arseneault, PUD commissioner for District 1.
“We know noise is a concern,” said Steve McKenna, District A PUD commissioner. “What mitigation can be improved to show the public that we're doing everything we can to mitigate that noise?”
“I guess I'm going to be a little bit more blunt,” said Dennis Bolz, District B commissioner. “I have heard repeatedly from my fellow commissioners and from the public at least three times that there is interest in a noise study that deals with engine and exhaust noise. I don't think I can be any more blunt than I've been. But it just seems to get passed off that we're gonna look at the tire noise study that was done and that's gonna suffice, and you can tell in my voice tone I’ve had it with that. I don't care if we pay for it or the city pays for it. This commission is asking the administration to get a study. … Let's get it done. … The public is asking for it. … I just wanna let you know I have completely run out of patience. … I’m done with it.”
Other things must happen for the project to continue besides mitigation discussions between the city and PUD.
Among those are the city's plans to finish an environmental assessment this year. Then, the city will ask the PUD to provide a letter of concurrence that the project will have minimal impact to nearby properties after proposed mitigations are met. The PUD also will need to decide whether to apply for an amendment to its license with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for any changes to Confluence State Park and the Horan Natural Area.