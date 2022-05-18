WENATCHEE — Chelan County PUD commissioners on Monday again postponed voting on when to decrease, then increase, power rates for three cryptocurrency mining operations.
Commissioners were set to decide among several transition options to move the cryptocurrency companies between rate schedule 35, or high density, and rate schedule 36, or cryptocurrency. Rate 36 is a more expensive open-market electricity rate than charged for cheaper PUD electricity.
The three were previously transitioned from rate 35 to 36, with the higher price taking effect Jan. 1. Two approached the PUD earlier this year asking for a break in what they said was a too expensive cost.
Commissioners on Monday said they wanted to wait until June 6 so fellow commissioner Randy Smith could vote, as he was not in attendance Monday.
“I think Randy would like to present and vote, as long as it doesn’t cause any hardship,” said commissioner Ann Congdon.
PUD staff provided six transition schedules over one to three years to commissioners in March. Commissioners considered a two-year transition in three rate steps, but have since vacillated among several.
Malachi Salcido, CEO of cryptocurrency company Salcido Enterprises LLC, said if commissioners wanted to use a two-year option, it was best for his company to transition in two steps over two years.
On March 21, commissioners asked for a resolution on the agenda May 2 to vote on the transition. However, that day they asked PUD staff to present several draft resolutions at the next meeting, Monday, to discuss and/or vote on.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
MALAGA — Quiet, peaceful Malaga, known as home to Three Lakes Golf Course, orchards, a winery and "as that place you pass through on the way to Alcoa," has become a focal point of growth and development in Chelan County.