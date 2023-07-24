210201-bzw-bitcoincover 01.jpg (copy)
Miguel Medina, operations technician for Salcido Enterprises, performs maintenance on servers in the server farm at Pangborn Industrial Park in 2021. The location is one in Douglas and Chelan counties the company uses for Bitcoin mining.

WENATCHEE — For the second time this year, Chelan County PUD cryptocurrency customers, or those on Rate Schedule 36, won’t see any changes to their bills — yet.

PUD commissioners on Monday OK’d deferring this year’s annual adjustment of Rate Schedule 36’s market energy charge from Aug. 1 to Oct. 3 “to allow time to complete the consideration and potential modification of the rate.” In March, commissioners opted to push back adjusting cryptocurrency power rates to Aug. 1.



