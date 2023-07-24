Miguel Medina, operations technician for Salcido Enterprises, performs maintenance on servers in the server farm at Pangborn Industrial Park in 2021. The location is one in Douglas and Chelan counties the company uses for Bitcoin mining.
WENATCHEE — For the second time this year, Chelan County PUD cryptocurrency customers, or those on Rate Schedule 36, won’t see any changes to their bills — yet.
PUD commissioners on Monday OK’d deferring this year’s annual adjustment of Rate Schedule 36’s market energy charge from Aug. 1 to Oct. 3 “to allow time to complete the consideration and potential modification of the rate.” In March, commissioners opted to push back adjusting cryptocurrency power rates to Aug. 1.
PUD staff meanwhile, will preview rate proposals, such as only changing the rate energy charge for certain crypto customers from 100% market cost-based (current) to a blend of the PUD’s production cost and market cost, which would be lower cost to customers than initially proposed.
The proposal in early 2022 of transitioning some Rate 36 customers from Rate 35, high density, with an annual adjustment, initially included a two-year transition for certain cryptocurrency companies. Those would get bumped to half of rate 36 in one year, followed by the other half of the rate met in the next year. The idea of a one-third increase each year until the full price of rate 36 was met was also on the table, according to World archives.
Rate 35, or high-density load, applies to server farms and similar technological operations with energy-use intensity of 250 kilowatt hours per square foot per year.
Lindsey Mohns, PUD business manager, indicated these as using a high amount of power that was “pretty stable, so all on, all the time, in a fairly low footprint.”
“I’d say, while we do continue to believe that the rates that are in place right now do what we intended them to do, we do also recognize that we have some customers that, you know, are kind of in-between a Rate 35 and 36 — their loads have been very stable, which is a little bit different than the general cryptocurrency as a whole,” Mohns said.
Under the proposal now on the table, the four customers operating seven cryptocurrency and/or data processing services within PUD boundaries are smaller than 10 megawatts (MW) as a group (equal to or less than 3 MW each), so the initial charge would be 3.04 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), which is equivalent to Rate 35, according to Mohns. (She added the PUD doesn’t “‘see’ into the individual operations,” so she couldn’t say for sure how many of the seven were crypto customers.)
However, the four customers would fall under the revised Rate 36 for “Data Centers and Similar Loads.”
Rate 36 currently is a more expensive open-market electricity rate than charged for cheaper PUD electricity. Its energy charge is 2.31 cents per kWh, plus the market energy charge for those using less than or equal to 3 MW. As of Feb. 1, the calculated market energy charge is 12 cents per kWh until May 31, 2024, for the 12 months starting June 1, 2023, according to a PUD presentation.
The more high-density load/crypto customers the PUD has, the closer those customers get to having open market rates in the revised Rate 36.
Mohns gave an example of the proposed rate:
“Based on (the) 2023 market, if the class (combined cryptocurrency and/or data processing services) were 15 MW, the rate would be 6.03 cents per kWh for all, or if the class were 20 MW the rate would calculate at 7.52 cents per kWh,” Mohns wrote in an email. “When over 10 MW, the rate would reset annually on June 1 as a function of the amount over 10 MW and the market rate.”
“Those people already in the class that then get hit with those extra charges because it’s gone over (10 MW) … they’re going to say, ‘That’s not fair,’” said Commissioner Steve McKenna.
“I like to think of this … the element that we’re talking about here is there’s a volumetric risk, that you have a volume of loads above this 10 MW and that introduces new risks to the system and then the rate is adjusted accordingly for that,” said Kirk Hudson, PUD general manager. “Here, the rate is based mostly on production with the energy component, market energy component. You know, they’re (Rate 36 customers) actually getting perhaps a better rate because it reflects a lower volume risk to the district. And so then, once that volume increases, the higher risk that has to be recovered.”
Rate Schedule 36 was adopted in 2018 and went into effect April 1, 2019, according to World archives. PUD customers with large business investments filed prior to 2014 were entered into five-year transition contracts to a higher rate schedule in 2016. Transition contracts were transferred to rate 36 in January 2022, prompting two cryptocurrency customers to approach the PUD for rate relief.
