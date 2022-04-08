WENATCHEE — It’s no secret Chelan County is growing and to electrify people’s lives takes added infrastructure.
Chelan County PUD plans to add seven substations within the next five years or so and 15 new substations over the next 10 to 20 years.
That’s because the PUD’s 2021 actual growth in demand for electricity county-wide was 2.3%, said Rachel Hansen, PUD spokesperson. And its 10-year load forecast projects an average of 1.5% growth annually.
To help pay for the new infrastructure, a system impact fee went into effect Friday, which applies to any new construction.
For the average new home, which typically requires 400 amps of electrical service, that increases connection fees from $2,800 to $4,095.
For existing home hook-ups, the price will increase June 1 from $11.20 to $12.95. That price will rise each year, at least through 2024. The energy charge remains the same, at 2.7 cents per kilowatt-hour.
The PUD waits until a substation is at 80% capacity before planning to build another one and each typically serves about 1,500 customers, according to the PUD website. It can take from three to five years to site, design and construct a substation so it can serve the power demands.
Tentative plans are made and can be tailored to fit what’s needed, Hansen said.
The plans include the Ohme Substation, located in the Olds Station area, on the east side of Highway 97A, just north of the intersection with Highway 2/97.
The station was energized last week, said Jenna Rahm, PUD customer outreach specialist, and crews began transferring some customers this week.
Ohme was built “double-banked,” or with two transformers, to handle more customers, she said.
“The PUD has updated our substation design specifications, starting with Ohme Substation, to select sites and design to allow for double-banking our future substations,” Rahm wrote in an email.
Plans also include the North Shore Chelan Substation, which will be on about 5 acres off Henderson Road, northwest of Chelan. Substations usually are on about 2 acres of land.
This was the main substation discussed at Monday’s PUD commissioners meeting, and was selected in 2017 with community input. It’s scheduled to be put out for bid in May, with construction beginning this year.
“We bought a bigger piece of property than we normally buy for a substation due to the topography that we had and also the fact that we have a transmission line cutting across a portion of the (private) property right in the vicinity,” said Gary Rice, PUD project manager.
“North Shore Substation is being designed to accommodate a second transformer, if needed, at a future date.” Rahm wrote. “But initially we will only build out one transformer.”
The PUD plans to ensure the substation blends in with its surroundings, including adding off-site landscaping, the latter of which likely would have to be OK’d by nearby property owners.
“The general concept is just to help all of this area sort of blend in with the natural environment, planting things that look similar to the types of trees that would already be out there and adding things that are already growing naturally out there to try and make it just get lost in the background so you don’t really notice the substation,” Rahm said.
There will be security cameras, but no nighttime lights (unless there’s an emergency) or motion detectors, Rice said, because “those are problematic with all the wildlife around.”
The site also will have “quieter pieces of equipment,” Rice said. The substation’s transformer will come from Mexico City-based WEG Transformers USA LLC. The PUD also plans to use more underground wires.
Additionally, there are plans for a Bavarian Substation, which will be at the intersection of North Road and Chumstick Highway in Leavenworth. That substation will continue with the design phase this year. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2023, with the substation energized in 2024, according to the PUD website.
Yet another will be the Gorge Road Substation, near Gorge Road in Chelan. But that one’s further down on the list. Customer feedback for the substation was obtained in 2019 at various PUD events.
“We’ve continued to study the site and investigate potential permitting needs for the transmission alignment,” Rahm wrote in an email. “We would resume public outreach when the project reaches the design phase, but that would start sometime after the North Shore and Bavarian substations are complete. This substation is not likely to be constructed until after 2024, although prioritization can change based on load growth forecasts.”