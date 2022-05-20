Chelan County PUD plans for growth, new substations

WENATCHEE — Population growth in the Wenatchee Valley creates greater demand on the power grid, but the Chelan County PUD prepares for that.
PUD commissioners earlier this month heard a presentation on the PUD’s ongoing effort to support its increasing number of customers.
Some of the most recent actions included electrifying the PUD’s Ohme Substation at the end of March.
So far this year, the PUD has installed 212 new meters, said Andy Wendell, PUD director of customer service, told commissioners. More than 1,000 are projected by the end of the year, which will be in line with the previous two years.
The impact on the power grid is also expected to be the same as 2021, he said, with a average annual demand of 220 megawatts.
"The demand for electricity in Chelan County changes from day to day month to month as temperatures change," Wendell wrote in an email. "However, we often refer to our annual average energy demand being about 220 megawatts. If you averaged the 12 months through 2021 you’d get about 220 megawatts. If you looked at January, our coldest month, you’d get a peak of about 480 megawatts."
In the next 10 years, the PUD anticipates the new annual average at 251 megawatts, he added, but it also plans for the peak demand months.
Wendell said he has seen a trend toward multi-family construction instead of single-family homes. One example was a new 244-unit housing project by Securing Homes on Affordable Real Estate (SHARE), the affordable housing arm of Upper Valley MEND, in Leavenworth. Meadowlark will be on 15 acres between Titus Road and Chumstick Highway.
For that project and others, the PUD was already working on its Bavarian Substation on Chumstick Highway. The substation is expected to go live by next year.
“We're also seeing indications of many more (developments) in the conceptual space,” Wendell said. “We're seeing sustained growth in new residential development across all of our municipalities and the county, and we anticipate that well into the future three to five years.”
The PUD waits until a substation is at 80% capacity before planning to build another one and each typically serves about 1,500 customers, according to the PUD website. It can take from three to five years to site, design and construct a substation so it can serve the power demands.
Because of that, the PUD is seeking land to build seven substations near planned residential and commercial growth. Those substations include Cashmere/Monitor, West Wenatchee, Mission Ridge, Stemilt, Rock Island, Roses/Dry Lake, and Howard Flats.
The PUD also has property acquired and is designing/planning for six other substations. Those sites are Bavarian, in Leavenworth; Wenatchee (a substation rebuild), in Wenatchee; Castlerock, in Wenatchee; North Entiat, near Entiat; North Shore, near Chelan; and Gorge Road, in southeast Chelan.
The PUD has 35 existing substations.
To help pay for the new infrastructure, a system impact fee went into effect in early April, which applies to any new connections.
For the average new home, which typically requires 400 amps of electrical service, that increases connection fees from $2,800 to $4,095.
For existing home hook-ups, the price will increase June 1 from $11.20 to $12.95. That price will rise each year, at least through 2024. The energy charge remains the same, at 2.7 cents per kilowatt-hour.