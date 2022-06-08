WENATCHEE — The Chelan County PUD will get a recommendation June 20 on which proposal should be used to redevelop the Fifth Street and Wenatchee Avenue area around the Chelan County PUD headquarters.
An evaluation committee — members of the PUD, Chelan Douglas Regional Board Authority, Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce and Wenatchee Downtown Association — discussed four proposals May 26. They’ll meet again to rank proposals for the PUD commissioners, said Dan Frazier, PUD director of shared services, at Monday’s PUD commissioner meeting.
The PUD will move to its under-construction headquarters in Olds Station in mid-2023 and is seeking $6 million for the 7.5 acres and five buildings it owns. The port took on responsibility in planning, brokering and marketing the Wenatchee Avenue property in 2021.
The port’s request for proposals March 3 asked for an “attractive, pedestrian friendly, interconnected, mixed-use development which creates a vibrant destination at the gateway to downtown Wenatchee.”
All four developers included plans for a new home for the YMCA, which wants to move from its 217 Orondo Ave. location to the Fifth Street property; however only Sadie Bee LLC and Ben Paine’s team includes YMCA CEO Dorry Foster. The other three are: GTS Development LLC, Avara Construction and Graham Baba Architects; Steinhauer Properties; and Equity Capital Inc.
He also said there was “less detail” around the YMCA and no shared parking with the theatre in Equity Capital’s proposal, while Graham Baba’s was the “most intense,” and had “consistency with what the community vision is.” Steinhauer’s included demolishing all the buildings on site and starting from scratch, he said, with a “Phase II” planned on the other side of the railroad tracks.
Following the recommendation to the PUD June 20, public comment will be sought until July 5, with commissioners either continuing the evaluation process or creating a short list. A final decision is expected in the fall.
The committee’s ranking of developers’ proposals include whether they’ve done similar projects in scale and scope, support of existing structures; financial feasibility; community benefit; sustainability; and job creation, according to Frazier.
