NCW — Chelan County PUD will hold three public meetings this month to discuss its plan to expand fiber access throughout the county.
The three open houses are from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on:
- Oct. 8 at the Leavenworth PUD office; 222 Chumstick Highway
- Oct. 9 at the Entiat Fire Hall; 2200 Entiat Way
- Oct. 10 at the Manson Grange Hall; 157 E. Wapato Way
At the meetings, the PUD will discuss its construction timelines, how it decides what areas to expand to next and potential technologies the utility could use to serve hard-to-reach areas, according to a Tuesday press release.
Currently, 76% of the county has access to the high-speed internet and the utility plans to reach 85% to 90% by 2025, according to the release.