Existing short-term rental owners looking to apply for a permit now have some additional time to meet certain health and safety requirements after the state board ruled in March that a public participation requirement was violated after the code's adoption.
Short-term rentals, or vacation rentals, as defined by the county code adopted in July 2021 to regulate the industry, are homes rented out for up to 30 days.
County commissioners made a change to the short-term rental code on Sept. 7, 2021, a couple months after the code's adoption that summer. The change made it so short-term rental owners needed to come into compliance with health and safety requirements once the code took effect in September. Before the change, the code gave short-term rental operators a year.
The county cited the change as a scrivener's — or unintentional — error. The state board ruled it was not within the scope of a scrivener’s error and is requiring that piece of the code to be brought into compliance.
The Community Lodging Operators of Chelan County — a group of more than 60 short-term rental owners from across the state — filed a petition in September 2021 looking to overturn the short-term rental code. They alleged that the county violated public participation requirements and discriminated against short-term rental owners.
The state board ruled that the county's code did not arbitrarily discriminate against short-term rental owners and that it does comply with the goals of the Growth Management Act.
The state board will reconvene on Nov. 14 to determine whether the county has brought the code into compliance with state law.
The county has denied a number of short-term rental applications since the code was implemented — several rejections due to not having the appropriate existing permits — but none of the denials were based on the resolution's repeal, according to Jill FitzSimmons, Chelan County spokesperson, in an email.
