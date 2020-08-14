Chelan County’s short-term rental discussion continues

WENATCHEE — Chelan County is considering short-term vacation rental regulations, a process that has been in the works for more than two years. The draft proposal recommended by the County Planning Commission is currently in discussion by the Chelan County Commission, which has held two workshops so far. A third workshop, which had been set for Aug. 11, has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 18. The proposal includes new permit requirements, limitations on numbers of people allowed and a cap on how many new rentals would be permitted, among other restrictions. For details on the proposal and the meeting log-in, go to wwrld.us/2Bm66rm.
