Amanda Shadwell (Dame Francine), left, and Leila Aram-Panahi (Dame Valdis) of theatrical group Seattle Knights duel May 15 at the 2 Rivers Medieval Faire at the Chelan County Expo Center in Cashmere. It is one of 17 tourism-boosting events that received funding this year from Chelan County Lodging Tax funds. The application period for next year's events runs through Oct. 14.

WENATCHEE — Whether it’s music and song, biking and beer or something beyond, Chelan County is looking for tourism-boosting events that could use financial support in the form of lodging taxes.

The application period for the annual funding requests for events that will take place in calendar year 2023 runs through 4 p.m. Oct. 14.



