Amanda Shadwell (Dame Francine), left, and Leila Aram-Panahi (Dame Valdis) of theatrical group Seattle Knights duel May 15 at the 2 Rivers Medieval Faire at the Chelan County Expo Center in Cashmere. It is one of 17 tourism-boosting events that received funding this year from Chelan County Lodging Tax funds. The application period for next year's events runs through Oct. 14.
WENATCHEE — Whether it’s music and song, biking and beer or something beyond, Chelan County is looking for tourism-boosting events that could use financial support in the form of lodging taxes.
The application period for the annual funding requests for events that will take place in calendar year 2023 runs through 4 p.m. Oct. 14.
The county has about $280,000 to distribute this year specifically for tourist-related programs.
Last fall, 17 of the 29 organizations that applied received a total of $222,900 in funds that are being spent this year to invite visitors to the area.
Lodging taxes are collected from guests staying at county hotels, motels, bed and breakfasts and vacation rentals. In addition to funding tourism events, money also is set aside for capital projects, which will be the topic of a separate grant application process later this year.
Applications for both events and capital projects are reviewed by the nine-member Chelan County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, which includes representatives of lodging businesses and organizations that might benefit from lodging taxes. It is led by Chelan County Commissioner Tiffany Gering.
Successful applications, according to the notice posted on the county’s website, are for events that will:
Increase tourism and convention activity
Boost overnight stays and/or increase retail sales, especially in unincorporated areas of the county
Create an overall economic impact to the county
A report on how the money is spent and the impacts is one of the requirements. Funds can be used for operations and marketing, but may not be used for administrative costs.
