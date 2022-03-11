WENATCHEE — The future of Chelan County’s short-term rental code hangs in the balance as the Growth Management Hearings Board is expected to rule by March 28 on short-term rental operators’ claims that the code goes against the county’s stated goals and was developed using a flawed process.
The Growth Management Hearings Board met with attorneys for Chelan County and the Community Lodging Operators of Chelan County, a 60-plus group of short-term rental owners from across the state, on Feb. 17 at a Zoom hearing.
The CLOCC filed a petition in September through a Seattle-based law firm, Cairncross & Hempelmann, after raising $83,200 to help pay legal costs through Fundrazr, an online fundraising website.
The group alleges that the county’s new code discriminated against short-term rental owners and violated several important tenets of the Chelan County Comprehensive Plan.
The allegations against the county also include violating public participation requirements during and after the code’s development.
Short-term rentals, or vacation rentals, are homes rented out for 30 days or less which came under new county regulations in July 2021 after several years of contentious code development and public participation.
The county began to work on short-term rental regulations with the goal of addressing the concerns from permanent residents who live next to homes rented out while balancing the interests of short-term rental homeowners.
A three-person panel from the Growth Management Hearings Board listened to arguments from lawyers representing the short-term rental owners and the county.
The board, whose members are appointed by the governor to serve six-year terms, was created to resolve development and land use disputes in 1990.
The entire board is split into regions with two of the three board members on a case assigned from the region where the case originates, the Eastern Washington region. The third is pulled from another region.
If the board determines the new code is invalid, the county would need to change its regulations to comply with the Growth Management Act, which the board would determine had been done appropriately in a compliance hearing.
Donald Marcy and Nicole De Leon, Cairncross & Hempelmann lawyers, spoke at the February Zoom meeting on behalf of CLOCC.
They alleged the county’s new code:
- harms existing short-term rental businesses
- is arbitrary and discriminatory
- hurts the recreation industry by eliminating lodging opportunities
They also claim the code’s development favored the desires of some county constituents over others.
Marcus Foster, Chelan County deputy prosecutor, countered at the hearing that the county received thousands of comments from the public and convened task forces all in the effort to balance all of the goals of the comprehensive plan, not just a few.
“There is nothing arbitrary or capricious about a process standing at least two years and involving the input of hundreds of community members, including petitioner’s members,” Foster said at the hearing.
Kirvil Skinnarland, a member of nonprofit Residents United for Neighbors which assisted in the development of the county code, submitted an amicus brief in January that also addresses several of the same issues.
Skinnarland said in her brief that the county “took counsel from all interest groups (‘special’ and otherwise) and made a reasonable decision.”
Marcy and De Leon also argued that the county violated public participation requirements in two instances making changes under the guise of clarification and scrivener’s errors.
Foster said that the code did not “materially change” as the first adjustment was only meant to clarify the requirements for some short-term rental operators. As to the second instance, the code had scrivener errors — missing changes that were always intended for the code, he said, adding that the changes were publicly available and garnered public comment.
Several members of the board expressed they were doubtful the change to the code would qualify as a scrivener’s error and that the notice to the public was sufficient.
Following the hearing in February, some members shared their pleasure with how the proceeding went.
“We eagerly await the board’s decision ... which we expect to be in CLOCC’s favor and a significant win for the people of the Chelan County,” said a member of the group in an email.