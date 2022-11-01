WENATCHEE — Chelan County plans on auctioning off 35 parcels of land worth about $4.75 million.
Chelan County commissioners held a public hearing Monday to announce their intention to sell about 83.2 acres in the county.
The parcels range from less than an acre to 20 acres. The land is located throughout Chelan County, including Wenatchee, Cashmere, Monitor, Leavenworth, Chelan and Malaga.
Some of the parcels have very little value because they are not on buildable land, or are very small, Commissioner Kevin Overbay said Monday.
Several of the available parcels are rectangular or triangular in shape, only useful to the property owners that share a boundary line with parcel. A few are lot-sized and located in residential neighborhoods while others are much larger but access is limited.
Parcels that have one adjacent property owner will be contacted via letter by the county to let them know that the parcel is for sale, at the minimum price determined by law, he said.
If the adjacent property owner does not want to buy the land, or the property is next to several property owners, the parcel will go to an online auction handled by the county's treasurer.
The commissioners surplused the land on Monday.
The county is required to set the minimum bid price of the land and is not allowed to go lower, Overbay said.
Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179
World staff writer
Welcome to Business World, a monthly publication covering business in North Central Washington.
