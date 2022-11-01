WENATCHEE — Chelan County plans on auctioning off 35 parcels of land worth about $4.75 million.

Chelan County commissioners held a public hearing Monday to announce their intention to sell about 83.2 acres in the county.

Surplus land for sale

Thirty-five parcels owned by Chelan County will go on sale, available for the public to purchase, in the near future via online auction. The size, location and price vary widely among the available parcels.


Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

