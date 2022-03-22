EAST WENATCHEE — Rory Turner has plans. No surprise there for Turner, a developer and key economic development official in Chelan County.
But these plans are different. Turner last week announced his resignation as a member of the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority. Now he and his wife, Laurel, have plans of their own.
“We hope to figure out how to relax more and maybe travel again now that the world is starting to feel a little more normal,” Rory Turner said in an email.
The commissioner known for helping turn the Chelan and Douglas County Ports into the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority (CDRPA) announced Thursday he will resign April 30. Laurel Turner is waiting for her replacement, as she is interim executive director at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, so the pair can perhaps relax a little.
Turner, who represents Port of Chelan County District 3, was elected in November 2015 and served on the Chelan County Port Commission since January 2016.
He cited several reasons for the decision.
“When I filed for re-election last May, it was my hope to serve another term on the board. However, as a partner in several businesses and the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, my full-time focus is needed to help transition these businesses into a new operating environment. Regretfully, I cannot dedicate the time necessary to continue serving on the regional port board,” Turner said in a release.
One of those businesses in which he is a partner is Hotel Windrow, in downtown Ellensburg, he said. The business partnership also led to restoring a century-old Elks building, in downtown Ellensburg, in 2016, he said, after which a 59-room boutique hotel was built around it.
“Unfortunately, we opened two months before COVID hit,” he wrote in an email. “The pandemic has been especially hard on that industry and as one of the managing partners of the project, I need to spend more time there working with our management team. I have several other partnerships with commercial buildings in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee that all require time, so I finally had to make a decision to step away from my board position at the regional port.”
Turner knew exactly what his biggest accomplishment was at the port authority.
“Without any hesitation, I would say that having a part in the consolidation of the two ports into the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority would be the crowning achievement,” he wrote. “Two ports merging into one operation had never been attempted in the 100-plus year history of Washington state ports. We were able to accomplish that in late 2019, which led to the regional port being recognized as the Port of the Year in 2021 by the 75 other ports in the Washington Public Ports Association.”
Jim Kuntz, port authority CEO, had a lot to say about Turner.
“I give him a lot of credit for helping form the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority,” Kuntz said. “He was instrumental and successfully argued that we don’t need two separate port districts in Chelan and Douglas County.”
“Here’s the thing with commissioner Turner,” Kuntz said. “He has a great real estate background so he was really helpful in having the regional port think through strategic investments like what are we investing in? How can that create jobs? How can that create economic vitality? What’s the return on that investment? So, he brought a skill set that was really helpful to not only… when he was commissioner there, but really to the regional port and how we analyze investment.”
“There’s lots of examples of other things that he’s been involved in that’s been helpful,” Kuntz said. “He supported the port district buying property and now we own a 72-acre site out in Malaga. He saw the need to have a large lot, a large parcel within our portfolio… The Malaga property acquisition is going to turn out to be, I think, very successful. He also championed us buying the Lineage Properties… He thought there was a great opportunity to repurpose those properties for greater public benefit.”
“The port is about ready to finalize a master plan that we’re going to redevelop some of the properties for small businesses,” Kuntz said. “He was supportive of that and so those are projects, as well, that he helped lead.”