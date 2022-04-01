Chelan Douglas Port discusses what to do with six Wenatchee buildings along Columbia Street

The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is considering what to do with a section of the former Wells and Wade/Lineage Logistics buildings along Columbia Street, between Orondo Avenue and Yakima Street, and bordering the BNSF Railway.
Port commissioners late last month heard from Seattle-based Graham Baba Architects, which was hired to come up with conceptual designs and costs for remodeling six buildings. Those structures most recently housed a fruit company.
The six buildings, labeled A-F, have 62,334 square feet and will have cost at least $17.3 million to remodel.
The six structures were part of a $4.5 million purchase in 2019 of nine buildings totaling 100,000 square feet. The port leased the southern portion of that property and identified a developer for the northern portion, leaving six buildings under consideration for reuse.
Sometimes deciding how much to invest in older buildings was hard, CDPRA CEO Jim Kuntz reminded port commissioners, who are the ones with the ultimate say.
“We often get stuck on difficult projects, where there is community benefit (but perhaps not much revenue),” Kuntz said. “Taking the small structure and bringing some energy back into an area that has zero energy. And that does not always come back on a perfect return on investment.”
The conceptual drawings included spaces for retailers and makers, as well as pedestrian areas, outdoor seating, sidewalks, build-outs in certain areas and upgraded interiors. An option the design firm didn’t explore in detail yet was to put residential areas on top of some of the businesses.
In the designs, buildings A, B and C were grouped together because of their common structural system and exterior. Limited improvements were suggested to building A to extend the life of the building and retention of its existing brewery. Buildings B and C are part of the Downtown Wenatchee Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and for which the port could receive grants to help fund renovations. Those two could be renovated to restore their historic character and for reuse. A combination of retail, food and beverage, and maker/light industrial uses were suggested, and a variety of tenant space sizes included in the design.
Those buildings, on the corner of Orondo Avenue and Columbia Street, were 43,553 square feet and could cost about $10 million to upgrade.
Buildings D and E were grouped together due to their common construction type. The base design included two larger maker spaces. A portion of building D adjacent to Building C may be removed to create new retail “mews” connecting Columbia Street to the interior of the site. This would expose the historic southern façade of building C.
D and E, which sit at the corner of Yakima and Columbia streets, would be 7,850 square feet and cost about $3.1 million to complete. The most expensive item in the concept could be for external cladding, or siding, at $559,575. The cost for HVAC would be the second-highest, at $509,775.
Building F’s design included four larger maker/light industrial spaces. The site interior included public parking and access and infrastructure to the buildings, such as truck loading areas, trash and utility access, fire lanes and pedestrian walkways. The 10,931-square-foot building could cost about $3.6 million to upgrade, according to Graham Baba Architects. The structure sits at the corner of Yakima Street and the BNSF Railway.
By breaking the project into parts, the port can choose what to do with which building as it goes and even possibly sell some.
“I do think the infrastructure, the way you’ve laid it out; I think that has to be part of that first phase. I think that has to happen,” CDRPA Commissioner Rory Turner told firm representatives.
One idea was to renovate building D, E or F first into a space for small businesses, said Kuntz. The building ideas presented for those were not as expensive and whichever business landed inside could do with the space as it pleased.
“The regional port’s goal is to redevelop one phase at a time,” Kuntz wrote in an email. “We are currently targeting building F as the first phase. This would convert an old CA Warehouse into four bays, each containing 2,290 square feet. (We) will be seeking board approval to commence with phase one within the next few meetings. Hopefully, the remodel can begin later this year and/or early next year.”