WENATCHEE — Preparations continue for the Washington Army National Guard’s proposed arrival next year at Pangborn Memorial Airport.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on Aug. 9 approved 4-2 a $242,000 design contract with T-O Engineers. The project is the first of several to create development-ready hangar sites to house about eight private aircraft — whose owners are leasing space in the Executive Flight Building.
The building must be vacated by fall 2023 to accommodate the National Guard, which wants to move to Pangborn from Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane. The timing of the move is dependent on whether the Guard receives funding from the state and federal governments.
The state and federal money would in part pay for leasing the port’s Executive Flight Building for $321,525 the first year. Rent would increase 3.5% each year over a likely 10 year-lease, totaling about $3.8 million, according to Jim Kuntz, port CEO. The port also would save $1.2 million total on not paying for things like insurance, maintenance and utilities. Additionally, selling land to the Guard adjacent to the airport for its new buildings would bring in about $1.2 million.
Kuntz said timing was an issue.
“If we don’t do it now, do this design, when do we do it?” he asked commissioners. “That’s the policy question. And in a perfect world, you’d do the design after the Legislature funded the lease, right? That’s the answer. And if that’s the answer, then really we gotta tell the Army National Guard ‘We’re not going to lease to you until the fall of 2024.’”
He added “even if everything fell apart” with the Guard’s move, the hangars were needed because many other airports, like Coeur d’Alene, provided those to private plane owners.
“I think there’s some people looking at us, wondering if we’re going to really commit to the private hangars,” Kuntz said.
"I’m in favor of doing this because I think the risk is just the design work, which you have to have to do things,” said Richard DeRock, port commissioner.
The port would be ready when money and/or opportunities became popped up, he added.
Commissioner Donn Etherington voiced concerns.
“We don’t know if this is a viable project or not,” Etherington said. “I’d like more assurances from (private) plane owners.” Etherington and Commissioner Mark Spurgeon voted against the contract resolution.
Private plane owner Paul Massingil and Airlift Northwest, tenants of the Executive Flight Building, could not be reached to comment after the meeting.
T-O will complete surveying the land by the end of September and design from October to around mid-January 2023, after which construction bids will open. If commissioners agree to proceed with construction, a contract will be awarded in mid-February 2023, with the project completed by July 1.
“It is going to take the financial backing from airplane owners to move the project forward,” Kuntz wrote.
One of the Executive Flight Building tenants is Airlift Northwest, which is looking to build a hangar next to the Executive building, Kuntz said.
The port likely wouldn’t have to pay for Airlift’s structure, just for preparing the site with utilities like electricity, water and sewer. Kuntz said port officials would meet with Airlift leaders this week.
A company not yet at Pangborn, CAS AeroSolutions LLC, possibly wants to put a hangar by the to-be-remodeled General Aviation Terminal Building, Kuntz said. The firm would provide plane maintenance, among other things, Kuntz said. Its 120-by-250-foot “superstructure,” has a sort of “canvas” roof and sides, he said.
CAS AeroSolutions LLC President/CEO Kyle Skalisky said he "submitted a pre-application to Douglas County for discussion on a building permit."