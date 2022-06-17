EAST WENATCHEE — Abandoned Giga Watt "pods" in Pangborn Business Park soon will see some activity.
Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on Tuesday heard an update about The Trades District, which includes 25 1,350-square-foot rectangular structures in various states of construction at the corner of Seventh Street and Union Avenue.
The port hopes it will become a place for small business owners to get started. “We’re trying to grow small microbusinesses,” said port CEO Jim Kuntz.
The 8-acre property was leased in 2017 by cryptocurrency miner Giga Watt, which constructed the pods to house mining equipment. The company went bankrupt in November 2018 before construction was finished. An agreement in bankruptcy court allowed the port to take ownership of the buildings. The port completed a study in 2021 to decide what to do with the property.
A letter from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) told the port it tentatively would be awarded about $5 million to help build out the 25 pods, Kuntz said.
“We’ve just had tremendous success, commissioners,” Kuntz said at Tuesday’s meeting.
The port has committed $2.5 million because that is what it thinks it will make on its investment, he added, and local legislators helped provide $3 million toward the project. The three funding sources total about $10.5 million.
However, Forte Architects and RH2 Engineering estimated it will be about $11.6 million to build out all 25 pods, Kuntz said.
“We are a little bit short, but we’ll build out as many pods as we can,” Kuntz said. “We’re not going to stop. We have a project now, basically, and this is going to be really good for the community.”
He added the port is “cautiously optimistic that another funding source is going to be announced soon in the $1 million range,” which would make up the difference.
“So we cobbled a bunch of money together, commissioners,” Kuntz said. “We got ourselves a project. It’s going to be cool.”
To get the EDA grant, there are hoops to jump through, but the port plans to begin the design phase in late summer or early fall and wrap up by the end of January 2023, Kuntz said. The project could be bid in February, he said, with construction finishing in winter 2023.
“This is great news. This is really outstanding stuff,” Kuntz said of the progress since the beginning of the year.
Each pod could be rented for 55 cents per square foot, per month in the first year and increase 10 cents each year for five years. The market rate is usually 85 cents per square foot, per month, Kuntz added.
Monthly rent in the first year, including a state leasehold tax, would be $838. The price would increase 3.5% annually starting the sixth year. Additionally, leases would be month-to-month.
“The board was very intentional when we kind of set the rates in the program to make sure that underrepresented communities and citizens would have the opportunity to rent space,” Kuntz said.
Charging a lower rate implied to the EDA that the port intended to operate a business incubator program, which will create more paperwork, Kuntz said.
He told commissioners the port could charge the 85 cent rate, but port staff leaned toward the cheaper rate.
“This is all about helping small businesses get a good start in the Wenatchee Valley, including Latino businesses, which is one of the targets, and we like these rates,” he said of the cheaper prices.
Ron Cridlebaugh, port director of economic and business development, was “willing to write up the incubator program that the EDA would want,” Kuntz said.
Cridlebaugh said he would create a graduation program to help businesses be self-sustaining within three years. He said the EDA program didn’t force businesses to graduate out of their rental space.
He also said port commissioners likely would have to be an oversight board. However, there were organizations in town that also could help track the start-ups’ success.
“It’s going to require to stay very hands on with the businesses at least through the first five years they’re there,” Cridlebaugh said.
“I just, I think it’s a great thing,” said JC Baldwin, port commissioner. I’m excited we’re going to be able to do this.”