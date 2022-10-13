220224-newslocal-pointintimecount 01.jpg
Anna Wolff with Catholic Charities knocks on the door of a trailer parked along Technology Center Way during the annual Point in Time Count on Feb. 24. Social services employees were counting those experiencing homelessness.

 World file photo/Don Seabrook

WENATCHEE — Confluence Technology Center is considering adding security measures after a knife-wielding man was found in a nearby building.

The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority on Tuesday discussed recent security problems reported by port staff and tenants, as well as businesses. They alleged people living in RVs along Technology Center Way were causing damage and making visitors feel uncomfortable. The CTC is often rented to groups for conferences.



