Anna Wolff with Catholic Charities knocks on the door of a trailer parked along Technology Center Way during the annual Point in Time Count on Feb. 24. Social services employees were counting those experiencing homelessness.
WENATCHEE — Confluence Technology Center is considering adding security measures after a knife-wielding man was found in a nearby building.
The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority on Tuesday discussed recent security problems reported by port staff and tenants, as well as businesses. They alleged people living in RVs along Technology Center Way were causing damage and making visitors feel uncomfortable. The CTC is often rented to groups for conferences.
Because of those incidents, port commissioners decided the building should be locked around the clock. Other measures, like better lighting and security cameras, also likely will be added.
One of the CTC tenants is Chelan County PUD.
The PUD “already has security patrols at night in that area, and we plan to increase security patrols during business hours,” wrote Rachel Hansen, PUD spokesperson, in an email.
The building’s manager, Tricia Degnan, can decide when the door should be locked “based on what is happening outside,” wrote Jim Kuntz, port CEO.
The happenings have included a reportedly shelterless man entering the adjacent North Central Educational Services District building Oct. 6 on Olds Station Road, finding a knife in the kitchen and barricading himself in the basement, according to an account by Degnan. The man was acting erratically, she said, and police were called. The man was coaxed out a few hours later, she said.
Another incident included an RV burning up Monday morning on Technology Center Way, Degnan said.
“After that fire, there was an individual at the back of the CTC that, again, acting crazy… acting like he was being aggressive with someone, but there wasn’t anyone there,” Degnan said.
The man was trespassed from the property, she added.
“... tenants of this building and staff are concerned for their safety,” Degnan said.
Another nearby port property required plumbers to clean up after a trespasser, said Ron Cridlebaugh, port director of economic and business development. He also said items from the RVs were being left on port property.
Degnan is still considering when to lock the doors. She said tenants and staff have 24/7 access with key fobs and “options for a buzzer system to grant access to visitors and delivery drivers” was being considered.
Kuntz mentioned the city of Wenatchee’s recent request to the port for nearby property to use as a lot for RVs. No decision has been made on that. However, area business leaders asked the port to join them in blocking an RV lot in Olds Station. Port leaders said they were reluctant to join.
Commissioner JC Baldwin suggested the port be a facilitator for agencies and businesses to help find a place for the RVs, but no firm decision was made.
“I guess what bothers me the most is that people that want to be part of the solution, just not wanting anything near them and I totally understand both sides of that 100%,” she said.
“We just hit an area with this person taking the knife that just put people over the edge, and rightfully so,” Kuntz said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone