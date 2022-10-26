WENATCHEE — A Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioner’s son works for a company the port will pay for lobbying services in the upcoming state legislative session.
Port commissioners on Tuesday approved a $72,000 contract ($6,000 per month for 12 months) with Seattle-based government affairs firm Lodestar Partners to help further the port’s legislative agenda.
Commissioner JC Baldwin recused herself from the vote.
JC Baldwin’s son, Blake Baldwin, was recently hired by the company, according to the port’s attorney, Quentin Batjer, of Davis Arneil Law Firm. Batjer also said Blake Baldwin has a profit share in Lodestar. Baldwin also lists himself as a senior associate on a social media account.
Blake Baldwin is the former director of economic development for Chelan County. He accepted the three-year contracted position in 2019, and there was a possibility of renewal depending upon performance, county administrator Cathy Mulhall previously said. Before that, Blake Baldwin worked for Gov. Jay Inslee and state Sen. Brad Hawkins.
Batjer said under the Washington state code of ethics for elected officials, a direct or indirect financial interest is prohibited between a public servant and a firm with which the official’s entity deals.
“A spouse, for instance, would qualify as a conflict because of community property laws, to the extent that that spouse receives some sort of financial benefit that would pass on to the elected official,” Batjer said. “Same goes for a dependent child for the same reasoning.”
Since Blake Baldwin is an adult child living away from home, “there’s no (legal) direct financial interest between commissioner Baldwin and her adult son,” Batjer said.
“I just wanted to make sure that we followed the letter of the law,” said Jim Kuntz, port CEO, on asking Batjer’s advice.
Commissioner Richard DeRock and commissioner Mark Spurgeon helped port staff decide whether Lodestar or Christophersen Inc. should be considered.
DeRock said “there was more connectivity” with Lodestar “in terms of with what I thought our needs were going to be… Our sense was they would do a better job for us than the other firm.
“The primary conversation we had after making that determination was the appearance of the conflict in question,” he continued. “And, you know, it’s going to be there. I think we have to be really up front about that because someone could take a look at this and say that that plays, but the decision on the firm was based on, they did a better job of addressing our issues and gave us the impression that they were going to deliver more for us than the other firm.
“We all have to consider what the public perception is of this relationship, particularly because the legal question, which was given to us at the time was there really isn’t any conflict. It’s all a perception question that we have to be careful about. So we think that’s a communication issue.”
Spurgeon said he was impressed with the experience of Brian Bonlender, Lodestar’s founding partner and president, and Molly Keenan, its vice president. Bonlender was director of the Washington State Department of Commerce and chief of staff for then-congressman Jay Inslee. Keenan also served Inslee, including as campaign manager on his 2020 reelection.
Lodestar will lobby state legislators for port interests, such as:
Chelan Airport Water Line Extension Project
Utility infrastructure investments
Support legislative decision package funding for Executive Flight Building lease by Washington Army National Guard at Pangborn Memorial Airport
Support legislative decision package funding to acquire property from the Regional Port with the intent to construct a new hangar complex at Pangborn Airport using federal funding
Support legislation authorizing a two-county Aquatics Center Authority for Chelan and Douglas counties
