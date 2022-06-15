WENATCHEE — Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority commissioners on Tuesday appointed Richard DeRock of Wenatchee to the three-member economic development board.
Commissioners interviewed Allen R. Steele of Manson and DeRock in April for the Chelan County District 3 seat slot, held by Rory Turner, who left the commission in April.
“Both were qualified,” said JC Baldwin, Chelan County District 2 commissioner. “It was not an easy decision to make.”
She and Donn Etherington, Chelan County District 1 made the decision, as the vacancy was in their county. However, they said they consulted Douglas County port commissioners, too, who agreed with their choice.
DeRock is Link Transit CEO/general manager and moved to the area 20 years ago.
Steele grew his own apples and cherries for more than 60 years as a small business while working for the state Department of Transportation, and retired from WSDOT after 32 years.
DeRock's term runs until the November 2023 election. He will be sworn in June 28.
The port board on Tuesday also saw about 30 people attend their meeting to ask commissioners and staff to give SoCo Crossing planners more time to come up with financing for a downtown project in a port-owned building.
Developer Flint Hartwig said he has spent $700,000 on applications and design, but people who said they would invest in the $11 million sports and restaurant project backed out. He had until June 1, the third extension from the port, to have financial requirements or obtain building permits to secure the former fruit storage building downtown.
Commissioners took no action on the project, but discussed not advertising the vacant 38,346 square feet of buildings along Columbia Street, which could give Hartwig the time he needed.
“At the end of the day, I think we’d all like to see this come to fruition,” Etherington said.
- Authorized Colvico Inc. to construct Pangborn Memorial Airport’s Medium Intensity Approach Lighting System with Runway Alignment Indicator Lights (MALSR). The total project cost could be $5.9 million, including land acquisition costs.
- Authorized the port to enter an agreement with the Malaga Water District and a Phase 1 development and reimbursement agreement with Microsoft. Essentially, the port will pay for the first phase of a water development project for Microsoft, which will then reimburse the port up to $10.5 million. The port agrees to let the water district maintain control of all improvements. Phase 1 is expected to cost around $8 million and includes an approximately 4,700-foot, 18-inch water main on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway, between Saturday Avenue and the former Lojo Property, at 5375 Malaga-Alcoa Highway. This would be built in 2023 before Microsoft starts building its first building.
- Authorized the port to enter a memorandum of understanding with the Washington Army National Guard. The agreement was “a good start," port CEO Jim Kuntz wrote in a memo to commissioners. It includes the Guard leasing the 64,350-square-foot Executive Flight Building from the port while it builds its own buildings on 28 acres it plans to purchase from the port at Pangborn.
- Heard about an alternate landing area for gliders at Pangborn. Glider club Cascade Soaring Society members, port staff, engineers and a Federal Aviation Administration representative recently discussed ideas for a turf, landing-only strip for gliders and other small aircraft. One viable option included a turf strip running perpendicular to the airport’s main runway. The project likely won’t happen until next year.
- Heard about the Lake Chelan Airport waterline reconstruction project. The project would provide needed water for fire protection for the airport’s proposed extension and help secure the airport’s future, Kuntz has said previously. The water project is expected to be around $8 million.