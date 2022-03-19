MALAGA — The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority is looking at buying about 70 acres of industrial-zoned land in Malaga, which would be its fourth land purchase in the area since 2020 — totaling about $5.3 million.
The most recent acquisition would be in the 4800 block of the Malaga Alcoa Highway currently owned by GBI Holding Co. Port commissioners on March 8 gave port CEO Jim Kuntz the authority to sign a purchase and sale agreement that triggers a six-month period to figure out whether the property meets its needs.
“We will do our due diligence and bring back a feasibility study in six months to decide if we want to close on the sale,” he told commissioners. “The industrial-zoned property is hard to get.”
The negotiated purchase price is $27,000 an acre, about $1.9 million total.
The property, which is in multiple parcels, is next to KB Alloys. The largest parcel, a 24.62-acre piece, previously was owned by Morrill Asphalt Paving. Most of the other parcels are former orchard property.
The other three properties are adjacent to Alcoa land and have been purchased for a unnamed “client,” Kuntz said.
- 72.5 acres in the 5300 block of the Malaga Alcoa Highway was purchased in September 2020 for $1.37 million. Located adjacent to Alcoa property, Kuntz said in 2020 that the Lojo Orchards LLC property could be used to help recruit new businesses and jobs to the valley. It is particularly suited, he said in October 2020, for high-tech and manufacturing uses, including server farms.
- 20 acres owned by Darlene K. Curtis, next to the Lojo Orchards property. The purchase price is $1.5 million, but the deal has not yet closed.
- 10 acres purchased in December from Carlos Torres for $625,800.
Chelan County approved a rezone of both the Curtis and Torres properties in early February, changing them to rural industrial rather than rural residential zones. Kuntz testified before the hearing examiner in favor of the change.
“The Lojo, Curtis and Torres properties are contiguous and have been assembled for one single user,” Kuntz said in an email Friday, but declined to provide further description of the project or purchaser at this time. “The GBI property is not contiguous, however could be used to support the single-user operations. The next step is wait for the client to make a final decision.”
Funding for the property purchase comes from the regional port’s general fund.
“If the proposed project proceeds, the port will recover its investment,” he said. “If the project does not proceed, the port will own a large tract of industrially zoned property,” which is in high demand.
Kuntz said the port has not purchased other properties in the Malaga area “as of yet. However, assembly of smaller parcels to make large tracts of land to match our economic development leads is likely.”
The proximity to the former Alcoa property likely plays a role in the strategic purchases, but Kuntz said a planned March 29 Tri-Commission discussion about the future of the Alcoa property is a “separate subject.” The Tri-Commission includes elected officials from the regional port authority, the county and the Chelan County PUD.
Alcoa announced in December that it would permanently decommission the facility that has been idle since 2015, stating work would begin immediately to prepare the site for potential redevelopment. In addition to the former aluminum smelter facility, Alcoa owns 2,800 acres of surrounding property.
“We need to have a conversation about what role we play as a community, so make sure we have a chance to shape the vision for the property,” Kuntz told port authority commissioners on March 8, speaking about the upcoming Tri-Commission meeting.